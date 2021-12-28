In recent years, the pathologies connected to neurodegeneration in adulthood and senile age have gathered growing scientific interest. The reasons can be found in the wide diffusion that diseases such as Alzheimer’s and dementias in general have been registered in the population. Many experts are increasingly oriented to detect in subjects exposed to the disease those pre-clinical symptoms that may in some way represent an important warning.

Identifying what are the very first observable changes could lead to more encouraging prognoses and lead to extremely early interventions. A recent scientific review conducted by Polish researchers has drawn attention to some variations that may indicate the onset of changes in the brain in the person who suffers from it. These nocturnal symptoms could hide the warning sign of Alzheimer’s and dementia that we often underestimate. Let’s see what the experts say below.

How to tell if the brain is going haywire

As we age, we often notice changes in our body, habits and cognitive response in relation to the environment. It is certainly undeniable that each of us undergoes constant transformations over a lifetime. However, some of these could sometimes act as a warning signal connected to pathological or degenerative stages.

For example, in a previous study we explained that the brain is slowing down in those who cannot read a series of common words. Speaking of similar changes, a scientific study by Canadian researchers has shown some interesting data on dementia. According to experts, sometimes the indicator of the disease would sometimes not be found in the blurred memory but in a bodily change that many tend to overlook. Precisely on these changes, which at times seem imperceptible, an important game could be played regarding early and timely diagnosis. This is demonstrated by some scholars who have conducted investigations on the association between sleep disorders and Alzheimer’s disease.

Difficulty falling asleep, repeated awakenings, obstructive sleep apnea, and restless legs syndrome could sometimes pose a risk for the onset of dementia and Alzheimer’s. This is the evidence of some Polish researchers who have collected the most relevant data from the studies conducted in recent years in a scientific review. Alterations in the normal sleep-wake cycle can contribute to cognitive decline in the subject who suffers from it and could provide an important indicator for any pathological forms.

According to experts, similar alterations could be able to act on different biomarkers to the point of causing harmful effects on the central nervous system. The different sleep disorders, in fact, could have repercussions on the accumulation of beta-amyloid plaques and Tau protein, the main causes of Alzheimer’s disease. From the different clinical observations, one could therefore think that there is a two-way relationship between sleep disorders and Alzheimer’s disease. According to scholars, these interesting hypotheses could therefore offer new insights into diseases of the nervous system that now seem to be spreading on a large scale.

