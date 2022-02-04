these Olympics it was better not to do them – OA Sport

Sooner or later it would have to touch Italy too: it was inevitable. Omicron doesn’t look anyone in the face. Kevin Fischnaller tested positive with mild symptoms. Teammate and cousin Dominik Fischnaller is currently in solitary confinement: there is a very real risk that Italy will watch the men’s single luge race as a spectatorwhere he did not hide concrete medal ambitions.

More than the Beijing 2022 Olympics, they will be those of Covid, or “Covimpiadi”, to quote our Francesco Paone. A real lottery that raises a legitimate doubt: did it make sense to play them in these conditions? Our answer is peremptory: no. It is not possible to play with athletes, it is a lack of respect. Rival # 1 is no longer an opponent, but a treacherous virus that you often have without even realizing it or knowing why.

To enter China, the protocol provides that an athlete must perform a daily tampon for five consecutive days: if the result is always negative, then it is shipped to Asia. At the landing in Beijing, of course, another swab is carried out … Coni president Giovanni Malagò knows something about it, who started from Italy from negative and then positive once he landed on Olympic soil.

It is useless to deny it: athletes live in fear of being infected at any moment and see four years of dreams, sacrifices and work go up in smoke. If, as happened to Elena Curtoni who traveled on the same plane as a positive, one is considered close contacts of an infected person, then an even more stringent protocol is triggered, with total isolation and the possibility of competing, but only resulting negative for a tampon. to be carried out every 12 hours!

Many competitions of these Games will be a real farce. How can we define competitions where the number 1 favorites and dominators of the season will be missing from the call? This is what happened to the Austrian jumper Marita Kramer and to the Norwegian phenomenon of the Nordic combined Jarl Magnus Riiber, with the latter hoping at least to recover from the big springboard in view of the race: we are talking about two gold medals that, if we do not want to define them as safe, perhaps they would have been 90% … And it certainly will not end here, unfortunately …

Try to identify yourself with an athlete and a think about what drama you can experience in having your dream snatched innocently. Kevin Fischnaller tomorrow he would have to try his hand at the race he had been waiting for four years, he had worked a whole season to get ready to play his cards. Now he will have to wait for Milan-Cortina 2026: difficult to accept. It is one thing to lose on the pitch for your own mistakes or demerits, but that’s how it is heartbreaking. Those of Tokyo 2020 were, after all, regular Olympics. This time, with the vaccine that protects us from severe symptoms, but not from the disease itself, we will go for one brutal and sad decimationwhere the luckiest will have been either those who have not contracted Covid or who, paradoxically (and it is madness to think of such a thing …), are healed before leaving for China … No, it made no sense to dispute these Olympic Games.

Photo: Lapresse