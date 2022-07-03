These other famous footballers facing the pain of losing a child

“It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain a parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with hope. and happiness”, informed in a press release, Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, parents bruised and devastated by the sadness of losing their child. The Argentinian-Spanish model announced that she was pregnant with twins, a boy and a girl, last October. Only the girl survived. In a relationship for almost five years, they are the parents of a first daughter called Alana (4 years old). The footballer also has an 11-year-old boy, Cristiano Jr., and twins born by surrogate mother: Eva and Mateo (4 years old).

Other footballers have unfortunately faced the same ordeal.

Michael Ballack

The former football star passed by Chelsea or Bayern Munich, lost one of his sons in 2021. Emilio, 18, born from his marriage to his ex-wife Simon Lambe, died according to information during an accident not far from Lisbon. He would have been knocked down by a quad…

Anthony Martial

“I spent my month of June crying for my baby”confided the ex-wife of Anthony Martial, Mélanie. “In fact, I was diagnosed at around 5-6 weeks with an ectopic pregnancy. It happens to 2% of women, I am absolutely not to be pitied, nor to be pitied. Following that, I faced complications, you absolutely didn’t see it because I did everything so that it wouldn’t be seen but I spent 4 days in the hospital when I was in Dubai, I came very close to the operation emergency”.

Hope Solo

In June 2019, the former goalkeeper of the United States told in the columns of the magazine SHE her miscarriage. She was pregnant with twins but had an ectopic pregnancy: “I could have died in a few hours said the doctor. I had to have my fallopian tubes removed.”

See also: #TBT: Cristiano Ronaldo: His incredible transformation!

Adam Javal-Fauconnier