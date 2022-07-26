these people who spend their holidays (almost) incognito

Who are the celebrities who spend their summer holidays in France?

We’ve only been talking about them for a few days. To everyone’s surprise, singer Jennifer Lopez, who has just married her former love Ben Affleck, has been seen many times in the capital. The 53-year-old American star and the interpreter of Batman have decided to spend their honeymoon in the romantic city par excellence. The newlyweds therefore took the opportunity to take a short excursion aboard a boat on the stage, under the gaze of the curious who did not miss a beat.

After that, the couple wandered almost incognito in Paris, passing under good escort in front of the Louvre, the emblematic museum of the city of light. For the occasion, the ex-wife of Marc Anthony wore a red dress with a low-cut neckline that suited her perfectly. She is also not the only international celebrity to have decided to settle down in France. In Saint-Tropez, in the south of France, that’s all the tribe of ex-footballer David Beckham who was photographed aboard an imposing yacht on July 24. On the program for their day, idleness, swimming and tanning off the French coast. Victoria Beckham had opted for a sublime white evening dress that highlighted her curves wonderfully.

A few days ago, the model Sylvie Meis who was photographed by the paparazzi at Club 55 in Saint-Tropez. The 44-year-old star looked sexy in the arms of her husband, artist Niclas Castello. Planet invites you to discover in photos the international celebrities who spend their summer holidays almost incognito in France!