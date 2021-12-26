these people won’t have to pay for it

2022 will bring with it many taxes to be paid for Italians but also various taxes including the Rai Fee. But not everyone will have to pay in the new year

It will be a 2022 full of taxes and bills for the Italians who, from this point of view, will not start the new year in a serene way.

L’inflation, which shows no signs of stopping, is then leading to an increase in raw materials and therefore to a higher cost of basic necessities such as food, fuel and services.

Rai 2022 fee, who is exempt from payment

What has yet to begin will therefore be a very complicated year at an economic level for Italians, especially for those who belong to the weakest sections of the population. To inflation will be added the taxes to be paid such as stamp duty, IMU and also the payment ofset RAI fee.

As for the Rai 2022 fee, this must be paid by almost all Italian citizens. Almost because if you have various requirements you are exempt from payment. The exemption of the Rai license fee is due to some taxpayers who, through a substitutive declaration pursuant to Presidential Decree no. 455/2000.

It is the site ofRevenue Agency to disclose that taxpayers holding an electric utility for residential domestic use can declare that in none of the homes where the electric utility in their name is activated is present a television. In this case, a substitutive declaration is presented with a specific model of annual validity.

Citizens are also exempt from paying the fee over 75 with an annual income of her and her spouse not exceeding a total of 8,000 euros and without cohabitants with their own income. Citizens over 75 who have paid the TV license fee can request reimbursement using a specific form.

Finally, the following are exempted from paying the TV license fee, as a result of international conventions: diplomatic agentsthe; consular officers or employees; officials of international organizations; the military of non-Italian citizenship or non-Italian civilian personnel of non-Italian citizenship belonging to the NATO forces stationed in Italy.

In all cases the exemption model it must be presented from February 1st to June 30th. If presented from 1 July to 31 January of the following year, it exempts from the obligation to pay for the entire following year.