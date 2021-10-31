These petrol cars are interesting. Can you explain to me though …

“I am thinking of replacing my electric car with a petrol one, but before deciding I have a few questions“. Thus began Gianfranco Pizzuto’s post on his Linkedin profile. The ironic writing of the founder of Automobili Estrema, a pioneer of electrification since the early 2000s and a great friend of Vaielettrico, was then taken up and shared by a myriad of social networks, provoking hundreds of comments. We propose it again for those of our readers who have lost it.

Pizzuto’s provocation / 1 Can I have petrol at home?

Can I have petrol at home?

by Gianfranco Pizzuto

1) I’ve heard that petrol cars can’t fill up at home while sleeping or at work while working. How often should you refuel and where? Will one day be able to fill up with petrol at home?

2) Regarding maintenance, how often should it be done? The dealer at the dealership explained to me that the gasoline car has many hundreds of mechanical parts that are used to spin the wheels, including a box with gears. What is it for?

Pizzuto’s provocation / 2 But when braking, does the petrol return to the tank?

3) When I accelerate, can I use regenerative braking in the release phase as I do today with my electric car?

4) Going downhill, or slowing down or braking, does the petrol return to the tank? I guess so, I ask just to be sure.

5) The petrol car I tested seemed to have a delay from pressing the accelerator to the actual start of acceleration. It’s normal?

Pizzuto’s provication / 3 A full tank of petrol costs a lot: will it drop?

6) Currently to travel 100 km with the electric car by charging at home I spend € 3. They told me that the cost of gasoline has increased a lot in recent times and that to travel the same distance I will spend up to 5-6 times as much . But if one day we all switch to cars with petrol engines, will prices drop?

7) Is it true that petrol ignites easily? If I don’t have to use the car for a long time, do I have to empty the tank and store the petrol in a safe place?

Pizzuto’s provocation / 4 Pollution, conflicts, exploitation. What to do?

8) I have heard that the main component of gasoline is oil. Is it true that the extraction and refining of oil cause even irreversible environmental problems and is the cause of conflicts between nations that have triggered terrible wars that have cost millions of lives in the last 100 years? Is it true that in Venezuela the population lives in hardship despite being the largest oil producer in all of South America? How do you plan to solve all these problems?

Maybe later other questions come to mind, but for now these are the most important. Thanks in advance to all those who will be able to answer me and help me make the right choice.

SOURCE: inspired after reading an article on the German portal bavarian-geek.de

