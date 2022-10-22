These photos of Shawn Mendes showing off his abs at the beach will have you hot

Shortly after canceling his tour, Shawn Mendes was spotted lounging at the beach, and the photos might have you hot.

The singer, who has just celebrated his 24th birthday, seems to be having a good time with friends!

The Canadian was photographed during the weekend of August 6 and 7 in Miami at the beach and on a boat, surrounded by his loved ones. On one such day, he opted for a dark red jersey with a lilac purple band at the waist.

He also wore a simple black jersey paired with some jewelry.

His 24th birthday being August 8, we suspect that the occasion was to celebrate his birthday!

Fans of Shawn were reassured that he seemed happy as these photos come shortly after a disturbing message from the singer.

On July 27, Shawn Mendes officially canceled his tour to take care of his mental health.

“After speaking with my team and working with an incredible group of healthcare professionals, it’s now clear that I need to take the time I never took to refocus and come back stronger,” he said at the time. to his nearly 70 million followers on Instagram.

We wish him a speedy recovery, but also a happy birthday!

