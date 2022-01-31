These popular diabetes drugs could also significantly decrease the risk of cancer in women

We have talked several times, on the pages of ProiezionidiBorsa, about the possible side effects of some medicines. Sometimes, the same medicines we take for our health can give serious contraindications. This is why, before taking any drug, you must ask your doctor for advice, who will take into account our complete clinical picture.

At other times, however, research finds that drugs can give a double and unexpected benefit to the body. Today we are talking about a study carried out by the researchers of the Cliveland Clinic on the effects of some anti-diabetic drugs.

The researchers observed some unexpected effects from the use of insulin sensitizing drugs. These popular diabetes drugs could also play a role in cancer prevention, especially for women. Let’s see why, with the help of the words of the experts.

The study on drugs that in addition to lowering blood sugar could also reduce the risk of cancer

As reported on the pages of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, the researchers of the Cliveland Clinic have revealed an unexpected effect of some drugs against diabetes. In particular, these drugs could reduce the risk of cancer, especially in women, according to the researchers.

To prove its point, the study examined a large sample of 25,000 men and women. All the members of the sample suffered from type II diabetes, treated with two different types of drugs. Some took insulin secretagogues. Others, on the other hand, fought diabetes by taking insulin-sensitizing drugs.

According to the results of the research, according to the experts, the use of insulin-sensitizing drugs could significantly reduce the risk of cancer in women. The researchers’ estimates show an average risk reduction of 21%. But in some cases the percentage can even go up.

Researchers determine that women taking these drugs reduce cancer risk by about 21%. In addition, the researchers add, a specific drug, the thiazolidinedione, could decrease the risk of cancer by as much as 32%.

However, these benefits are limited to women only. The researchers, in fact, point out that in male patients they have not found the same benefits.

According to the words of some experts, however, the research would show not so much the positive effect of insulin sensitizers, but the negative one of insulin secretagogues.

