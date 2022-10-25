These rats are training to help in disasters

(CNN) — Buildings don’t collapse very often, but when they do, it’s catastrophic for those trapped inside. Natural catastrophes like earthquakes and hurricanes can level entire cities, and search and rescue teams trying to find survivors can find it a daunting task.



But there is one unlikely rescuer in training: rats.

The project, conceived by the Belgian non-profit organization APOPO, consists of equipping rodents with tiny high-tech backpacks to help emergency services search for survivors in the rubble of disaster zones.

“Rats are usually very curious and like to explore, and that’s essential for search and rescue,” says Donna Kean, behavioral researcher and lead of the project.

In addition to their adventurous spirit, their small size and excellent sense of smell make rats perfect for locating things in tight spaces, says Kean.

The rats are being trained to find survivors in a simulated disaster zone. They must first locate the person in question in an empty room, press a switch on their vest that activates an audible alert, and then return to base, where they are rewarded with a prize.

Although the rodents are still in the early stages of training, APOPO is collaborating with Eindhoven University of Technology to develop a backpack equipped with a video camera, bidirectional microphone and locator transmitter to help rescuers communicate with survivors.

“Along with backpacking and training, rats are incredibly useful for search and rescue,” says Kean.

more than rats

APOPO has been training dogs and rats at its base in Tanzania for more than a decade to detect landmines and tuberculosis. Their programs use African giant rats, which have a longer lifespan in captivity, about eight years, compared to four years for the common rat.

Although the search and rescue project did not officially start until April 2021, when Kean joined the team, APOPO had been trying to launch the idea for years, but lacked funding and a search and rescue partner to support it. But when the voluntary search and rescue organization GEA contacted

APOPO in 2017 about the possibility of using rats in their missions, the team began exploring the idea.

A key component to the search and rescue mission was technology that would allow first responders to communicate with victims through the rats. APOPO did not have it, until the electrical engineer Sander Verdiesen got involved.

Seeking to “apply technology to improve lives” during his master’s studies at Eindhoven University of Technology, Verdiesen interned with APOPO in 2019 and was tasked with creating the first rat backpack prototype, to help rescuers get a better idea of ​​what was happening inside the disaster zones.

The prototype consisted of a 3D-printed plastic container with a video camera that sent live images to a receiver module on a laptop, while also saving a high-quality version to an SD card. The rats were restrained with a neoprene vest, the same material used for diving suits.

Verdiesen flew to Tanzania to test the equipment and says the rats “didn’t quite know how to handle it” at first, but quickly adapted. “In the end, they were already running with the backpack on, without any problem,” he adds.

Big challenges for tiny technology

Because the backpacks worked “better than expected,” Verdiesen continued to refine the design even after his internship ended, as a volunteer.

But downsizing the technology and adapting it to disaster zones hasn’t been easy.

GPS can’t penetrate the dense rubble and debris from collapsed buildings, Verdeisen says. An alternative is the Inertial Measurement Unit, a location tracker used in the heels of firefighters’ boots.

“If you’re walking, your foot is going to be still with every step or so… that’s where you can recalibrate. With rats, we haven’t found that yet,” he says. Other engineers are working on similar projects, so he’s hopeful they can find a solution.

Verdeisen is also trying to pack more tech into the next version, like a bidirectional microphone, while reducing its size. Weighing around 140 grams, the prototype weighed twice what was originally intended, though Verdeisen says bulk was more of an issue, as it was 10 centimeters long and 4 centimeters deep.

“The rats were walking up against something they could normally walk under, and suddenly they can’t anymore,” he explains.

To make it “as small as possible” without losing any functionality, Verdeisen plans to integrate everything onto a single PCB, freeing up more space. This upgraded version of the backpack should be ready by the end of this year, and he hopes it could one day help first responders “locate someone who might not otherwise be rescued.”

rodents to the rescue

Meanwhile, in Tanzania, Kean is increasing the complexity of the rats’ training environment, “to make it more like what they might encounter in real life.” That includes the addition of industrial sounds like drilling to mimic real emergencies.

So far, the results are promising: Based on his observations, Kean says the rats respond well to increasingly difficult simulations: “They have to be very confident in any environment, in any condition, and that’s something these rats know how to do.” For nature”.

The rats have been handled by humans since birth and have been exposed to a variety of environments, sights, sounds and people as part of a “habituation process,” which makes their gradual exposure to more extreme situations less stressful, according to Kean.

As animals are at the center of APOPO’s projects and missions, welfare is a priority. The animals are trained in 15-minute sessions five days a week, and live alone or with same-sex siblings in home cages, which is also where they live out their days once they retire from working life.

On a diet of fresh fruits and vegetables, they also have daily playtime in a custom-built game room; though, for search-and-rescue rats, the training is much the same, “just with a little direction,” says Kean.

The program is still in development, but Kean estimates it will take at least nine to 12 months to train each rat.

For the next stage of training, Kean says the team will create “levels that mimic multiple floors of a collapsed building” and zoom in on “real-world scenarios.” Once the rats feel safe in more complex environments, the project will move to Turkey, where GEA is based, to continue training in more realistic environments. If this goes well, the rats could get into real-life situations.

For now, though, Kean and the Tanzanian team are focused on getting the rats through their first phase of training and hopefully one day out in the field.

“Even if our rats find a single survivor in a rubble site, I think we’d be happy to know that they’ve made a difference somewhere,” says Kean.