These recommended Beats headphones, with 40 hours of battery life, drop to their lowest price in years

It is the right choice, with high-quality noise cancellation and studio sound.

When Beats by Dr. Dre hit the market, we all thought it was going to be a resounding flop, but when Apple acquired the rights to the American firm, things changed. improved in sound, in performance and, above all, in marketing with those from Cupertino behind. Today these Beats Studio3 Wireless fall in one fell swoop to the €169a price never seen before they are usually around 280-330 euros habitually.

opportunities like this they can’t be let out. Its official price is 349.95 euros, so we are saving almost 200 euros on this purchase. If you were looking for an excuse to spend 169 euros, this it is the ideal, best headphones for this price and with these characteristics you will not see them, I assure you. This offer is available in units of all colors: blue, white, grey/beige, red, matte black, midnight black and defiant black-red.

Know more: Beats Studio3 Wireless

Buy the best Beats for 169 euros (RRP €349.95 )

These circumaural headphones, that is, they surround the entire ear. Their 50mm drivers They are one of the largest that you will see on the market in the catalog of headband bluetooth headphones. His weight is so only 260 grams and are compatible with both Android and Apple’s iOS operating system.

Inside, the chip it mounts is the Apple W1 with manual and automatic configuration, depending on the noise around you. And yes, it has active noise cancellation that, thanks to his external and internal microphonesthey will eliminate all unwanted noise that will harm your sound experience in music or calls. They have advanced ventilation to support this noise elimination.

Your battery will last up to 40 hours of use uninterrupted on a single charge, or 22 hours total if we have noise cancellation on all the time. Under normal conditions the duration will be above the 30 hours quietly. Plus, its charging is fast, or as Beats likes to call it, FastFuel, that with only 10 minutes of connection we will have 3 hours of playback. Your battery is charged by a micro usb portyes, micro USB in the middle of 2022.

Know more: Beats Studio3 Wireless

On one side we have a multifunction physical button ‘b’ that will allow us to answer calls, control the volume or activate Siri if we have an Apple device. We can also use them through a 3.5mm jack cable so as not to lose any of the music and to avoid latency. In the box they are accompanied by a carrying case and all necessary cables.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!