These renders are of the Apple Watch Series 8 that we want to see in September and we cross our fingers for that to be the case

One of the most continued rumors of last year was the redesign of the Apple Watch Series 7. As we know, that redesign never happened, despite the fact that several rumors placed it on the table. Now, some renders recover it for the next Apple Watch Series 8 and the truth is that they are much more interesting than we have seen so far.

A more stylish Apple Watch Series 8

Jon Prosser was one of the first in ensuring that the Apple Watch Series 7 would have a flat edge redesign. Now an artist named Shailesh Hariharan has created new renders of the Apple Watch Series 8 with a much more subtle flat edge. And the truth is that the result is quite attractive.

series 8

Hariharan envisions the new watch as a screen with a tighter curve that blends into the aluminum chassis. The screen is also much closer to the body of the Apple watch, resulting in greater integration between both elements.

Apple Watch Series 8 2

The passage of time plays in favor of these renders, since the artist has been able to add the largest screen and with smaller frames. Using for it one of the spheres that came with the Series 7 last year, the so-called Contour. This sphere takes advantage of the extra space of the screen taking the hours to the extremes and increasing the sensation of a big screen.

Apple Watch Series 7, analysis: space and experience

For the rest of the chassis, we do not know if the artist will consider as true the rumors that lengthened the slits at the left-side. But what we can say is that this is one of the renders that we like the most till the date. Hopefully we see something similar back in September.

