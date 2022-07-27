These secondary actors of ‘Twilight’ succeeded in other productions and you did not know it – Metro Ecuador

When we talk about the successful actors of Twilightit is inevitable to think of its protagonists, Robert Pattinson and Kristen StewartHowever, they were not the only ones who achieved successful careers after the acclaimed saga.

Twilight It was one of the most successful sagas of recent times.as many fans were not only enthralled with the movies, but also with the already hugely successful books.

It was almost 14 years ago that young people were enchanted by this vampire story that included an idyll full of fantasy, adventure and danger.

“Twilight”. The teenage girls and single women who flock to theaters with each installment of the romance between “Bella Swan” and “Edward Cullen” have contributed almost $790 million to the coffers of this adaptation. each episode

Nevertheless, the popularity of this film does not do justice to those secondary characters which were played by actors who today have achieved impressive fame.

In fact, for some, performances were poor and they don’t compare to the impressive performances they do today.

Here we will present you a list of those actors who appeared in “Twilight” and, surely, you did not remember them.

These actors succeeded after having been secondary in Twilight

Jamie Campbell Bower





With the premiere of the fourth season of stranger things the actor took on great relevance thanks to his interpretation of 001, Henry Creel or Vecna. But this is not the first time that he surprises with a mysterious character.

In the vampire saga, the actor played one of the Volturians, Gaius.

rami maleck





The actor became an Oscar winner for Best Actor thanks to his interpretation of Freddie Marcury in Bohemian Rhapsody, but before his great fame he participated in sunrise 2.

When Bella and Edward want to prove that Renesme is their biological daughter, Malek is one of the vampires who responds to the emergency call.

Christian Serratus





The actress who played Selena Quintanilla in the Netflix series has gained popularity in recent yearssince not only did she play the Queen of Tex-Mex, but some time ago, she had a relevant role in The Walking Dead with the character of Rosita Espinosa.

However, before all her popularity, she played the character of Angela Weber, Bella’s shy friend.

Dakota Fanning





Showed up New Moon and her character was surprising for being a vampire capable of paralyzing her opponents. However, the young woman already had an extensive acting career and today she continues to have important roles in Hollywood.