These shades of brown hair are trending in 2022

Brown hair is in fashion. This is confirmed by the style prescribers who in recent weeks have released a new color to join one of the great trends of the season. Several influencers and models have swapped their blonde and black locks for brown, one of the most versatile and warm shades that instantly brightens hair.

The techniques that are most requested in hairdressing, such as highlights balayage waves babylights, are perfect when it comes to daring with a change of look that not only provides a very natural result, but also helps soften the features. These are the shades of chestnut that triumph this spring.

chocolate brown

One of the classic shades of the chestnut range is chocolate as Dakota Johnson has been wearing for a long time. The actress is a great follower of this intense color that highlights her green eyes and that she usually illuminates with soft highlights. babylights in caramel tone.

Dakota Johnson at the premiere of ‘The Lost Daughter’ in London GTRES

‘brunette cappuccino’

Hailey Bieber surrendered a few months ago to this brown tone that brings multidimensionality to her hair. The model she changed her blonde hair for a brown one with golden highlights that are strategically marked throughout her mane for a very natural color.

Hailey Bieber with her brown hair ‘capuccino brunette’ Instagram @haileybieber

Brown ‘ombré’

It is a type of brown that is mixed with golden reflections, especially from the middle to the ends, to subtly illuminate the hair. Thanks to this mixture of warm and dark tone, hair with a much healthier appearance is obtained.

Actress Shay Mitchell with her brown ‘ombré’ hair Instagram @shaymitchell

Hazelnut Brown

It is one of the favorite colors of many girls with dark brown or black hair. It is a tone that is especially good for warm skin and women with dark brown eyes. Ex-Miss Spain Lorena Van Heerde relies on hazelnut brown to achieve a mane with a lot of movement and soft highlights that illuminate it.

Lorena Van Heerde with her hazelnut balayage hair Instagram @anarabyanalerida

chestnut mushroom

This type of chestnut stands out for its mixture with colder and semi-ashy tones that start at the root and gain intensity from the middle to the ends. It is the perfect option for those girls who are looking for a different look change and a tone that is not warm.





caramel brown

Many women who have a dark brown almost black, like Belén Hostalet, opt for this type of caramel color. Like the honey tone, the caramel is ideal for experimenting with a slightly blonder hair looking for the “sun-kissed” effect. An ideal option to transform a dull mane into a more illuminated one thanks to techniques such as highlights. balayagewhich, in addition to providing volume and movement to the hair, works as a contouringthat is, its game of dark and light tones help to stylize the face.

Belén Hostalet with her caramel balayage hair Instagram @anarabyanalerida

Chestnut ‘strawberry’

A few weeks ago Kendall Jenner surprised with a new look. The model, who had hardly dared to touch up her natural dark brown tone, experimented with the brown strawberriesa flattering strawberry or coppery brown that is perfect on brunettes and brings warmth to the face, obtaining a quite natural result.

The model Kendall Jenner with her ‘strawberry’ hair Instagram @kendalljenner

How to keep the color

Experts recommend that those women who have dyed their hair or have resorted to highlights in brown tones follow a specific treatment to maintain the color. The use of a shampoo that only moisturizes the hair is not enough, since, after several washes, the tone loses intensity and can also be modified by continued exposure to the sun.

TEKNIA brown refreshing shampoo (18.50 euros) and mask (22 euros) TEKNIA

Therefore, you should use a shampoo, conditioner and mask that revives, prolongs the color and provides an extra touch of shine. Firms such as TEKNIA or Davines have a range dedicated to the maintenance of chestnut hair.

Shampoo (21 euros) and conditioner (29,975 euros) Alchemic Tobacco that gives light to the brown tones of Davines Davines