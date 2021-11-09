These signals are sent by the body, be careful: you are consuming too much salt

Science says it: consuming large quantities of salt is bad for our body. But sometimes we don’t notice, we’re too used to it.

The salt it is fundamental for our physical well-being: it is nothing more than a mineral that helps us in regulation of liquids, it also manages to keep the nerve transmissions, as well as stimulating the muscle contractions. But we must be careful not to overdo it, consuming it excessively can hurt us.

Large doses of salt are present in many varieties of foods we consume every day. There is a tendency to overdo this ingredient and this has consequences for our body. But how can we understand that we are exaggerating?

Too much salt? Here’s how to tell if we’re exaggerating

Fortunately, our body is an ‘intelligent machine’ and it sends us real ones alarm bells. Salt is a thorny issue, just think that in our nation they are consumed 10-15 grams per day of salt, we are talking about 3 times more than the quantity recommended by World Health Organization.

Pay attention to these signals your body is sending to you:

Thirst : this signal is the first alarm bell. Our body wants stable levels of salt to be maintained, which is why if we overdo it it needs to expel it through water.

: this signal is the first alarm bell. Our body wants stable levels of salt to be maintained, which is why if we overdo it it needs to expel it through water. Swelling : this phenomenon is called edema , occurs when a lot of fluids accumulate in our body. A study of the Mayo Clinic , found that this type of swelling can also be a wake-up call for something more serious. To combat it, you need to reduce the amount of salt, exercise and hydrate.

: this phenomenon is called , occurs when a lot of fluids accumulate in our body. A study of the , found that this type of swelling can also be a wake-up call for something more serious. To combat it, you need to reduce the amount of salt, exercise and hydrate. Water retention: when there is an excessive consumption of sodium, an imbalance of elements that manage liquids occurs in our body. The problem occurs when it is no longer able to expel all the necessary liquid and is the main reason that gives rise to water retention.

