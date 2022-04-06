Our body sends information about our state of health. In fact, it happens that any discomfort is preceded by small changes that should act as alarm bells. However, in the daily rush, they are often ignored. With hindsight they become clear and obvious for all to see. Instead, it would be useful to learn to interpret them when they appear in order to implement suitable behaviors for the protection of our health.

Deficiencies in vitamins and minerals

Well looking at our hands we could receive important clues. In fact, these signs on the nails could be the indicator of some cardiovascular diseases. According to the British National Health Service, in accordance with the study data from Weirton Medical Center, excessive brittleness and a change in color may indicate some nutritional deficiencies. However, vitamins and minerals are essential for the proper functioning of the heart

In particular, the signs to pay attention to are the alterations of the angle of attachment of the nail to the finger and their enlargement both in the hands and in the feet. All this would be reflected in the fact that in the event of heart problems, the circulation of blood that brings oxygen to the body finds obstacles that obstruct the flow or completely stop it.

The nails due to their location, far from the heart muscle, are affected by the lack of oxygenated blood and could therefore be among the first alarm bells to be taken into consideration.

These signs on the nails could be the sign of a heart attack, and a new study reveals it

The typical symptoms of a heart attack are many. Among the most common are oppressive chest pain, a feeling of nausea, dizziness or a sudden cold sweat.

Recall that heart attack is a time-dependent disease. Therefore, rapid action is essential to limit the damage that a heart attack can cause. The scientific data are clear on the importance of prevention. Therefore, in addition to a healthy diet and regular physical activity, it is good to pay attention to the signals that the body sends us. Therefore learning to read them and to interpret them appropriately can make the difference.

Therefore, in case you notice decisive and sudden changes in the consistency of the nails, it is good to contact a specialist, who will be able to appropriately evaluate the causes and possibly the most appropriate treatments.

