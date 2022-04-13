On our pages we have often dealt with extremely delicate issues regarding health, also talking about the prevention and fight against cancer. Even if the data on mortality and incidence would be decreasing, also thanks to scientific progress, these diseases are still a black beast.

Even more so are those silent tumors that do not present initial symptoms, such as that of the pancreas. In this article we will look at others that share the same characteristic, but attack another overexposed part of the body, namely the skin.

Melanoma is certainly one of the best known and most aggressive skin cancers. The latter develops from melanocytes, which are the cells responsible for producing melatonin.

However, melanoma is not the only form of skin cancer. In fact, there are others even more frequent than this, such as basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Let’s see together what it is and what are the main prevention strategies according to the AIRC foundation.

These silent and widespread tumors may appear after the age of 50 and without manifesting symptoms

Basal cell carcinomas, or basaliomas, arise from basal cells in the deepest layer of the epidermis. They are widespread and could arise more after the age of 50, although cases in the younger population cannot be excluded.

The parts of the body most affected could be the nose, neck and trunk, which are also those most exposed to sunlight. In addition to age, among the major risk factors we find:

those phenotypic, with a greater risk for subjects with light skin, eyes and hair;

environmental ones, correlated with prolonged exposure to ultraviolet radiation from the sun without the aid of suitable protections. This also includes ultraviolet radiation from sunbeds and tanning lamps.

Squamous cell carcinomas originate from keratinocytes and may develop equally in the parts of the body and in the individuals listed above. In this tumor form, however, the immune system would also play a fundamental role. In fact, squamous cell carcinoma could arise more in transplant recipients, under treatment with immunosuppressive therapies. Another element of risk, however, could be contagion with the Papilloma Virus.

Nodules and main symptoms in the more advanced stages

So, we just saw that these carcinomas could appear after age 50 and without symptoms, at least initial. However, bleeding, itching and pain may appear in the later stages.

The most evident signs of these cancers, therefore, would be the appearance, or transformation, of lesions and spots on the skin. Typically, basal cell carcinomas appear as small nodules, or as pink patches, which slowly increase in size. Squamous cell carcinomas, on the other hand, still appear as nodules, but have areas with higher edges and a central depression.

Prevention strategies

As far as prevention strategies are concerned, to reduce the risk of contracting these forms of cancer, one should protect oneself from ultraviolet rays. This means avoiding exposure during the hottest hours, especially in summer, and using dark glasses, a hat and adequate protection for the skin.

Furthermore, it is essential to avoid harmful substances such as arsenic and to check your skin periodically, with appropriate dermatological visits.

