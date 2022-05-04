They are the ideal option for daily, relaxed or active use.

If you are looking for new cheap headphonesthese of Sony throw their price from 90 official euros to 30 euros What do they cost today on Amazon? They are wireless headphones, although not completely because they are linked by a cable. They are open type, so you will not be completely isolated. Have a very modern design to go to the latest or create trend.

Sony is always synonymous with sound quality as far as headphones or speakers are concerned. No matter the price range in which we move, Sony always complies with users. They are not the high range that few of us are used to hearing, but for 30 euros this offer is unbeatable. They are made for him light sportto sit at home or to go from one place to another on public transport.

Buy some good Sony headphones for 30 euros

Whether you are occasional jockas if you like to give yourself a long walk to put down food or you love to lie on the sofa to listen to your favorite music regardless of whether you have to go to the bathroom, to make food or to Prune the Kalanchoe in the garden… These Sony headphones are perfect, because both their sound quality and their autonomy are fantastic, and let’s not talk about the price of their offer…

Some in-ear bluetooth headphones, but open, which allow us to perfectly hear all the nuances of our music or the calls we make, without losing sight (and hearing) of what is happening around us. They are called ‘sports headphones’, but we have to confirm that while they are very comfortable and fit well in the ears, are not made for high mobility sports activities and impact.

Your battery will give us about 8 hours of autonomy in music reproduction, a great figure compared to the rest of the competitors in the wireless headphone segment such as the Apple AirPods 3 or the Samsung Galaxy Buds, among others that do not exceed 6 hours. These Sony headphones are IPX4 certified sweat resistant. They have a very light design, with only 18 grams of weight per earphone.

At a technical level, these Sony WI-SP500 have connectivity Bluetooth 4.2 and NFC quick pairing. Its diaphragms are 13.5 mm dome-type, the frequency response is 20-20,000 Hz, ideal for the human ear, it supports A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, HSP connection profiles and its range with the playback device is 10 meters maximum.

