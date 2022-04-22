These stars have all fallen for this mascara for less than 12 euros

The best mascara is not necessarily the most expensive. Camila Cabello has just proved it by revealing her favorite product for doe eyes. For the interpreter of the title “Havana”, L’Oréal is one of the best brands of beauty products and the Lash Paradise is a marvel.

Some time ago, the pop star honored her Cuban roots by collaborating with the world leader in beauty. It is therefore not surprising to see her, today, declaring her love for L’Oréal make-up. In a recent video for Vogue, the pretty brunette gave all the details of her morning routine. Among the products she uses the most, the ex of Shawn Mendes therefore favors the famous pink mascara available for less than 12 euros in stores and on the net. A formula ” improved that will send your lashes straight to Heaven! “, assures the Sephora site. For a ” intense volume and prodigious length. L’Oréal Paris Lash Paradise mascara is enriched with intense black pigments for tailor-made intense black volume and prodigious length, without clumps. »

Blake Lively and Beyoncé conquered by the Lash Paradise from L’Oréal Paris

Released in May 2017, this mascara is a must-have for celebrities. Just like Camila Cabello, Blake Lively and Beyoncé completely fell for the tube. And if you are still hesitating, know that the L’Oréal product has more than 50,000 positive ratings on Amazon. For many buyers, this budget mascara beats even high-end products hands down. To top it off, it is important to know that a Lash Paradise tube is sold every five seconds in the world. So we let you do the calculation over 24 hours…

VB

