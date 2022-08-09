Entertainment

these stars have made very prestigious studies

Some celebrities have made prestigious studies at the beginning of their careers. Zoom in on these peoples particularly studious!

Natalie Portman, Gad Elmaleh, Jodie Foster, Arnold Schwarzenegger… these stars have made prestigious studies! Check them out in our slideshow above.

Harvard, Science Po, HEC, Yale…

Did you know, for example, that Teddy Riner had made a stopover at Sciences Po Paris? Better yet: Did you know that Natalie Portman graduated from Harvard University? Obviously, the peoples are not always what you think.

We have meticulously studied the CVs of the stars, and we have found some examples of prestigious careers for you!

Other celebrities have no education, but are just as brilliant!

Conversely, note that studies are not necessarily mandatory to break into life! A little resourcefulness, luck, and “giddiness” can sometimes hold nice surprises. Indeed, many celebrities do not have the baccalaureate. Among them, there are, for example, Omar Sy, Louane, Jamel Debbouze, Jenifer, Guillaume Canetou encoreVanessa Paradis.

And you? Are you more in the studious team, or creative dunces? Discover the studies of the stars in the gallery at the top of the article!

