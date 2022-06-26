These stars involved in sordid criminal cases

Snoop Dogg

The rapper was tried in 1993 for the murder of Phillip Woldermarian, a member of a rival gang. The star was acquitted for self-defense. He claimed the victim was chasing him. It was his bodyguard, McKinley Lee, who shot the individual while the artist was driving.

Laura Bush

Aged 17, the wife of George W. Bush runs a stop sign and accidentally hits another car. One of his classmates who happens to be a close friend dies as a result of the accident. An event that upset the former first lady: “I lost my faith for many years. It was the first time I asked God for something, and the only response I received were sobs” , she wrote in her autobiography Spoken From the Heart.

Bertrand Cantat

In 2013, the singer of Noir Désir argues and hits his partner, Marie Trintignant. Subsequently, the actress hits her head and dies. Found guilty, he was charged for 8 years but released after 4 years in prison.

Matthew Broderick

In August 1987, Matthew Broderick and his partner Jennifer Gray spent a vacation in Northern Ireland. As the actor drives down a country road in County Fermanagh, they crash into an oncoming car. The driver and the passenger died instantly. The actor will remain in hospital in Belfast for four weeks. He has both legs and ribs fractured, his lung punctured and he suffers from a concussion. He faced five years in prison, but was eventually fined $175.

Amy Locane

The actress known for her role in Melrose Square was sentenced to three years in prison in February 2013, after being found guilty of manslaughter. In 2010, Amy drove into her car after a drunken night out and caused an accident that killed a 60-year-old woman and seriously injured her husband. His blood alcohol level was three times over the legal limit. The 43-year-old star received the minimum sentence for this type of crime, because the judge took into consideration the fact that she has two young daughters, one of whom has Crohn’s disease.

Alec Baldwin

The 63-year-old actor accidentally fired a gun at two Rust western cast members filming at a ranch commonly used for movies in New Mexico on Oct. 21, 2021, killing one director Halyna Hutchins photograph and injuring another.

Brandy

On December 30, 2006, the singer violently rammed a vehicle on the San Diego freeway. The driver, a mother of two children, died a few hours later in the hospital…

Other cases are to be found in our slideshow!

See also: Bertrand Cantat should return to the stage in 2020

Adam Javal-Fauconnier