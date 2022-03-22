These stars regret these movies

Sometimes we make decisions that we regret, like going on a bad blind date that ends up going wrong, watching a scary movie knowing it will give you nightmares for months, moving to a new job that ultimately doesn’t work out. And when it comes to regret, celebrities are no different.

Every actor on this list has expressed regret for playing some of the most iconic roles in Hollywood. From the unwanted fame of Carrie Fisher’s “Star Wars” to Megan Fox’s embarrassment in “Transformers” and the role of “Ryan Reynolds” in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” it seems that some of the most famous celebrities in the world The world wishes they could go back in time and erase everything.

Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa in “Star Wars.” During a 2008 conversation with Matt Lauer, Fisher said that she would not have accepted the role of Princess Leia if she had known how big the movies would be. “I would never have done it… All I did when I was really famous was wait for it to end.”

Now that Megan Fox’s time in the “Transformers” franchise is over, she’s more than happy to share her true feelings. “I don’t want to blow smoke up people’s butts. People know very well that this is not a movie about acting,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “And once you figure that out, it becomes almost fun because you can be in the moment and say, ‘Okay, I know when they say ‘Action!’ I’ll be running or screaming or both.’”

Some roles are part of young decisions

Disney fans, you may want to look the other way for this criticism of the beloved teen musical movie in which Zac Efron played Troy Bolton in “High School Musical.” The actor noted, “I take a step back and look at myself and I still want to kick Troy’s ass sometimes… I mean, he’s still just that damn kid from High School Musical.”

Ryan Reynoldsha has played two very different versions of Deadpool. Now that the actor has produced a great indie movie, he’s not worried about dragging out the X-Men version. “It was a very frustrating experience… he was already attached to the Deadpool movie. At that point we hadn’t written a script yet…and it was kind of like, ‘Play Deadpool in this movie or we’ll get someone else to do it.’”