these stars who want to keep an ambiguity about their sexuality

“I have never spoken publicly about my life outside of work and have found that to be beneficial to me”. This is what singer and actor Harry Styles told our colleagues at Rolling Stone this week about his sexual preferences.

Accused of using queer imagery (in his stage outfits) for career purposes, the star (in a relationship with a woman, Olivia Wilde) felt that sticking labels today was “outmoded“. For the same reasons as him, or for others, here are the stars who refused to be labeled.

1) Because it doesn’t concern you!

Stephane Plaza: “Those who don’t understand may continue to say I’m gay, or gay, but I don’t mind. I don’t have to deny or confirm. It’s in the realm of privacy.“, (in TV 7 days).

Christophe Willem: “I think it’s good to keep a part of mystery. Some will say: It’s obvious, this guy, he’s gay. Others will answer: It’s his feminine sensibility. Anyway, I I’ll never say because for me it can change overnight”, (in The Parisian).

Demi Lovato: “II do not confirm, and I certainly do not deny. All my songs are based on personal experiences. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with experimenting.”(at Alan Carr).

Rita Ora:I have had romantic relationships with women and men throughout my life and this is my personal journey“, (on Instagram).

Tom Hardy: “I don’t find it difficult for celebrities to talk about their sexuality. But you ask me about my sexuality? Why ? (laughter in the room). Thanks”(in Daily Xtra)

2) Because it’s reductive!

Lily-Rose Depp:you don’t have to label your sexuality. It’s something that is so fluid and not immutable. You might think you’re straight for 50 years and then decide you’re gay, or vice versa. This may change”, (in Teen Vogue).

Cara Delevingne: “Once I talked about my sexual fluidity, people were like, ‘So you’re gay.’ And I was like, ‘No, I’m not gay’… Someone’s dating a girl a minute, or a boy’s dating a boy, I don’t want them pigeonholed“, (in Glamor UK).

Kristen Stewart: “If you feel like you really want to define yourself and you have the ability to articulate those parameters and that defines you in itself, then do it.“, (to Nylon).

>> See also: “Yes, I’m gay!”, the most famous TV host comes out!

Miley Cyrus: “People try to make something out of everyone. You canjust be what you want to be“, (at TIME).

Amber Heard: “I don’t want to have to deny my sexuality to be me. But I don’t want to have to be defined by it. I’m fundamentally opposed to trying to alter myself to appeal to popular tastes.“, (at TIME).

Janelle Monae: “I just don’t see myself as a woman, only (…) I just see everything that I am beyond the binary”(on RTT).

Paris Jackson: “I consider myself bisexual because I’ve dated more than just men and women. I dated a man who had a vagina. So it has nothing to do with what’s in your pants… It’s literally just, like, who are you like a person”(on Facebook).

David Bowie: “I had no problem with people knowing I was bisexual. But I had no desire to hold a flag or be the representative of any group of people. I knew what I wanted to be, which was a songwriter and a performer, and I felt that I was now being reduced to this bisexuality”, (in Blender).

3) Out of opportunism!

James Franco: “If your strict definition of gay and straight boils down to who I sleep with, then I guess you could say I’m a gay-lighter… Yes, I’m a bit gay, there’s a part of James Franco gay“, (to New YorkMagazine).

FA