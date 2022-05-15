These states will vaccinate boys and girls from 12 years of age against COVID – El Financiero

Next Thursday, May 19, the vaccination against COVID-19 in CDMX for the population 12 years and older, reported the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum.

We tell you that other states will start the vaccination strategy:

Campeche

In this city will be held the days Saturday May 21 and Sunday May 22 the Vaccination Day against COVID-19 for children 12 and 13 years of age.

Carlos Martínez Aké, Welfare delegate in the state, stressed that the application of the first dose of the biological will take place at the Campeche XXI Convention Center, for which prior registration is required on the page https://mivacuna. salud.gob.mx/index.php and print the folio and vaccination file, which must be submitted filled out with the data of the adolescent to be vaccinated.

He stressed that by Cofepris regulations, minors must be 12 years old at the time of going to the headquarters where the vaccination day against COVID-19 will take place.

Tabasco

From the last May 5, Tabasco began intensive vaccination days to apply the first dose of Pfizer against COVID-19 to children 12 to 13 years old.

The dates have been distributed by each of the 17 municipalities to attend to minors on a par with those lagging behind in the rest of the age ranges that had been contemplated since last year.

The Ministry of Health has called on parents to take official notices into account and take their children to the vaccination modules, after registering on the federal platform and with a copy of their CURP.

The head of the unit, Silvia Roldán Fernández, said that now they are awaiting the arrival of the biological, but for children from 5 to 11 years old.

“The target population of this age group in Tabasco is at least 65,000 children from the 17 municipalities and all of them are guaranteed their vaccine,” he said.

However, he asserted that they are waiting for the federation to open the registry and then the necessary doses are sent to the entity, something that he estimated will happen this month.

Warrior

From May 17 to 19 The second day of intensive vaccination against COVID-19 will be carried out for children and adolescents from 12 to 17 years old from Acapulco and Chilpancingo.

This was announced by the delegate of the federal programs, Iván Hernández Díaz, who added that this is the second day for the application of first and second dose vaccines from the Pfizer laboratory, because the first was carried out from May 11 to 13 in the rest of the state.

In Acapulco, he said, the Imss clinics and the Emiliano Zapata, Coloso, Zapata, Renacimiento, Sabana, Sinai, Cayaco, Palmas, Puerto Marquez, Llano Largo, Bonfil and Colonia Alianza health centers, among others, will be applied in the modules of the clinics. places.

Also, in Paso Limonero, Xaltianguis, Dos Arroyos, Kilometer 30, Providencia, Amatillo, Huamuchitos, Tres Palos, Jardín Azteca and San Isidro Labrador.

While in Chilpacingo the first and second doses of the anti-COVID vaccine from the Pfizer laboratory will also be applied in the Health Centers of the PRI neighborhood, San Juan and in Alameda, from May 17 to 19 with hours from 9 to 3 in the afternoon for all the letters of the alphabet.

Children and adolescents who are going to be vaccinated must go to the modules with the vaccination file that is generated on the page micavuna.salud.gob.mx, if they go for the second dose, they must bring proof of the first dose, and the consent signed by the guardian; The format is downloaded from the page bit.ly/menores2022.

Yucatan

In Yucatan, from last May 5 began the application of the first dose of vaccination against COVID-19 in adolescents from 12 to 14 years of age in 39 municipalities.

The Yucatan Ministry of Health reported that the first day was held from May 5 to 8 in the municipalities of Mérida, Valladolid, Tizimín, Kanasín, Umán, Progreso, Tekax and Ticul.

Subsequently, from May 11 to 14, in adolescents aged 12 to 14 from Oxkutzcab, Peto, Izamal, Maxcanú, Espita, Halachó, Yaxcabá, Temozón, Tecoh, Tzucacab, Tixkokob and Mama received the first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine

And from Monday 16 and until Thursday May 19o A new vaccination day against Covid-19 will be carried out for the application of first doses to young people aged 12 to 14 from 19 municipalities: Acanceh, Muna, Akil, Seyé, Tekit, Tixcacalcupul, Timucuy, Homún, Cacalchén, Kinchil, Dzidzantún, Hocabá, Chemax, Motul, Tinum, Chichimilá, Sotuta, Buctzotz and Celestún.

Guanajuato

162,396 vaccines have already arrived in GuanajuatoPfize biologic’s anticovidr to be applied to the population group of 12 to 14 years old, However, as of this Saturday, neither syringes nor diluents had arrived, so the response from the federal government is awaited.

This was confirmed by Daniel Díaz Martínez, secretary of Health in Guanajuato, who pointed out that despite the lack of supplies, the State Health Committee works on the logistics of distribution of vaccines, which will be applied taking epidemiological surveillance as a reference, it is That is, they will start where there are more cases of COVID-19.

The official explained that the 162,000 doses would be enough to vaccinate half of the population group between 12 and 14 years old.

Queretaro

In Querétaro, the Ministry of Welfare announced that the May 17 will start the vaccination day against COVID-19 for children between 12 and 17 years old in the municipalities of Querétaro, Corregidora, El Marqués and Huimilpan.

The delegate of the Ministry of Welfare in Querétaro, Rebeca del Rocío Peniche Vera, indicated that the call will be announced through the social networks of this agency during this weekend, Starting the vaccination day on Tuesday, May 17.

The official said that it will begin with this day in the municipalities that make up the metropolitan area and later it will have a presence in other demarcations.

San Luis Potosi

On May 7, in San Luis Potosí The application of the first dose of the anticovid vaccine for minors concluded. 12 to 14 years without comorbidities. A total of 16 hospitals were based in the State for the immunization of children from Potosí, informed the Secretary of Health, Daniel Acosta Díaz de León.

In addition, the health traffic lights were suspended, due to the low incidence of infections. The Governor of SLP, Ricardo Gallardo Cardona, considered that the post-pandemic period has already begun in the entity.

Jalisco

In Jalisco it apply vaccines against COVID-19 to adolescents between 12 and 17 years old in health centers.

The best alternative is the Benito Juárez Auditorium, where most of the appointments for inoculation were assigned; adolescents come accompanied by their mother, father or guardian of legal age, with official identification. In the case of a second dose, proof of the first dose must also be presented.

Meanwhile, people 18 years of age and older who want to start their vaccination schedule, apply the second dose or the booster vaccine, will be able to go to health centers without an appointment.

In the case of a booster dose, at least 4 months must pass since the last application, and they must also have their federal “booster dose” file printed mivacuna.salud.gob.mx.

Mexico state

from this Monday, May 16, the State of Mexicoor continue with anticovid vaccination of minors 12 to 17 years in 81 municipalities.

From Monday, May 16 to Friday, May 20, the first dose of the vaccine will be applied to children aged 12 and 13, and pregnant women under 18 will also be vaccinated.

A booster or third dose will also be given to adolescents between 12 and 17 years of age with factors that can aggravate the disease. In the 81 municipalities, the call will be general, except in Nezahualcóyotl.

In order to access the vaccine, the beneficiaries must present identification (CURP and birth certificate), a printed file from the website www.mivacuna.salud.gob.mx, and proof of address from the municipality where they are going to be immunized.

Minors must be accompanied by their parents or guardians.

On May 17 in Nezahualcóyotl, Children whose paternal surname begins with the letter A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I will be vaccinated.

May 18 initials with the letter J, K, L, M, N, Ñ, O, P, Q;

may 19 initials with the letter R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z.

The municipalities in which the vaccine will be applied on May 16 are Amecameca, Atlautla, Ayapango, Ecatzingo, Ozumba, Tlalmanalco, Coyotepec, Melchor Ocampo and Teoloyucan.

The May 16 and 17 for Cuautitlán, Tepotzotlán, Tultepe, Tultitlán, Almoloya del Río, Atizapán, Calimaya, Capulhuac, Chapultepec, Joquicingo, Mexicaltzingo, Rayón, San Antonio la Isla, Tenango del Valle, Texcalyacac, Tianguistenco and Xalatlaco.

Of the May 16 to 18 Coacalco, and Cuautitlan Izcalli; while from May 17 to 18 they are: Chalco, Ixtapaluca, Valle de Chalco, Ametepec, Luvianos, Temascaltepec, Tlatlaya and San Simón de Guerrero.

The municipalities in which the vaccine will be applied May 17 to 19: La Paz, Apaxco, Huehuetoca, Hueypoxtla, Jaltenco, Nextlalpan, Tecámac Tequixquiac, Tonanitla, Zumpango and Tejupilco

From May 18 and 19: Acolman, Axapusco, Nopaltepec, Otumba, San Martín de las Pirámides, Temascalapa, Teotihuacán, Almoloya de Alquisiras, Coatepec Harinas, Ixtapan de la Sal, Malinalco, Ocuilan, Sultepec, Tenancingo, Texcaltitlán, Tonatico, Villa Guerrero, Zacualpan and Zumpahuacán.

With information from Lourdes Alonzo Parrao, M. Albert Hernández, Rosario García Orozco, Yoisi Moguel, Luciano Vázquez, Juan Carlos Huerta Vázquez, Eulalio Victoria,