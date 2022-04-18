For a long and peaceful existence, having an active lifestyle and following a healthy and balanced diet are fundamental rules. But at the same time it is necessary, especially as you reach the age of 40, to undergo regular blood tests and specialist checks. Sometimes it is these that save our lives. This is especially the case when you are familiar with certain diseases or have a bad diet resulting in high blood counts. Under these conditions, steatosis or fatty liver may appear between the ages of 40 and 60.

It is a condition that affects the liver cells where there is an abnormal accumulation of triglycerides. When the weight of accumulated fats exceeds the weight of the liver by 5%, it is called hepatic steatosis. Most of these situations are characterized by overweight, diabetes, high triglycerides, cholesterol, high blood pressure, and increased abdominal visceral fat. In some cases it can also occur in thin patients who accumulate visceral fat. This condition is generally symptom-free although very common. However, if neglected it can lead to inflammation of the liver itself, a greater cardiovascular risk and the onset of tumors.

These symptoms could indicate that the liver is fatty and reveal the presence of a silent tumor even at a young age

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, the so-called NAFLD, is closely linked to sedentary lifestyle habits and associated with diseases such as diabetes and obesity. According to scholars, this condition, if neglected, could evolve into cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma, with serious consequences on health. Therefore it is important to undergo tests and checks and to recognize the symptoms. The latter could be weight loss, fatigue and weakness. While in the advanced stages they are more evident, such as fever, yellowing of the skin, confusion, anxiety, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting. These symptoms could indicate a condition that should not be underestimated due to the risk of developing liver tumors even at a young age.

In fact, sometimes the symptoms come out when the disease is in a rather advanced state leading to great physical and mental suffering. However, our body could also send us small signals that something is wrong. In these cases, without being overwhelmed by panic, it would be advisable to consult the doctor and have us prescribe the necessary tests. Having an early diagnosis as soon as possible and changing your lifestyle could be key. Therefore it will be appropriate to reduce fats, alcohol and sugars, the consumption of red meat and dairy products, consume more fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Finally, we must try to lose weight and do more physical activity constantly.

Understanding the consequences of this condition could be essential to reduce the risk of its occurrence, in favor of a healthy lifestyle.

