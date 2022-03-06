These symptoms of covid-19 raise new questions (Opinion)

What is prolonged covid and how do you live with it? 4:15

(CNN) — Two years ago, the dire first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hit the United States with unprecedented intensity. The depth of terror can be difficult to remember and, thanks to advances in diagnosis, treatment and vaccination, it is unlikely to be repeated. For scientists, however, it is crucial to revisit the dark time and rethink what happened by examining the nearly endless data that has been collected to try to better understand the immediate and long-term effects this disease has on the body.

For example, crucial information came from autopsy reports that showed how the virus affects various organs in the body.

Because so many deaths were due to respiratory failure, many colleagues I spoke with expected to find progressive pneumonia with lung destruction as the cause. However, the researchers discovered something completely different: blood clots in the lungs (also known as pulmonary embolism). In addition, they also found countless smaller clots in many other organs. (Note that experts distinguish between clot, thrombus, and embolus, but for simplicity, we’ll call them all clots.)

These findings are particularly topical now, following an important article that has just been published in Nature Medicine. The researchers used the vast databases of the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to examine more than 150,000 people who had survived covid-19 infections and compared them with millions of people in the VA database who were similar in age, gender and other characteristics, but who did not have covid-19.

Importantly, they looked at overall health not just immediately after infection, but a full year after covid-19. (The researchers calculated the “post-Covid year” time period among those who were not actually infected using statistical methods.) The researchers included covid-19 survivors who were never hospitalized (131,612 people), as well as those who recovered after staying in the intensive care unit (5,388 people) or regular hospital ward (16,760 people).

The results are clear and very significant. Compared to similar people who had not been infected with SARS-CoV-2, those who recovered from the infection had significantly more blood clots, heart problems and strokes. The extent of the differences between the 20 different cardiovascular conditions is among the largest of any clinical study I have read. It’s amazing.

The study is telling us something we particularly don’t want to hear, but that’s critical information for many reasons.

First, it will help those who are trying to understand the long covid; Second, it can help guide prevention and treatment decisions for people with active COVID-19, as well as those who survived the disease; and finally, it will probably contribute to a better understanding of the very complicated dance of coagulation and anticoagulation that takes place inside each of our bodies every day.

The VA study has important limitations. These are people infected in 2020 who are at least one year post-infection; these people likely had the initial “wild” strain of SARS-CoV-2 or perhaps the alpha variant, which dominated in late 2020. Not enough time has passed to know whether similar long-term dysfunctions of blood vessels and the brain will also occur. heart among survivors of delta or omicron variant infections. And the study cannot predict the health impact of Covid-19 two, three and 10 years after recovery.

In fact, this last issue may be the most pressing. No one knows how long cardiovascular abnormalities will persist or if they will resolve at all. Therefore, counseling this large group of people who have recovered from covid-19 and who may have persistent health problems is a shady business. Should everyone find a cardiologist? A blood coagulation specialist? Will the long-term management of covid-19 become a new subspecialty similar to the appearance not long ago of the AIDS specialist?

What comes next is totally uncertain, but the fact that nearly 80 million Americans have been infected makes a cohesive plan for their health care necessary. Experts will develop basic guidelines to help patients know the best way forward. However, again, similar to the field of AIDS medicine, much will be done by trial and error, as some people will be followed too hard and others not hard enough. Over time, a neat and simple “if this, then that” approach is likely to emerge.

It would be nice to think that this type of information will be powerful in convincing people who are not yet ready to receive the covid-19 vaccine or booster shot by providing simple and frightening truths about the consequences of the disease. Until now, the core of indecision has not been swayed by facts and figures.

This new tangle of facts, however, may be different (hope springs eternal). The suddenness of the pandemic and the suddenness of so many deaths was indescribably tragic. However, for those patients and families who managed to stay free of covid in the past two years, the fear of covid and the urgent desire to protect themselves may have diminished over time and the relatively mild symptoms that were widely reported with the latest variant of concern.

But now, with an elevated risk of heart disease, stroke and blood clots as a possible long-term effect of covid-19, conditions that can be chronic and slowly debilitating, perhaps VA researchers will do something that nearly a million of American deaths hasn’t done: scare a broad group of vaccine hesitant people into rolling up their sleeves and giving themselves shots.