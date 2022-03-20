These TV Shows About Historical Women Offer The Best, Most Intricate Looks At Their Lives

ads

Over the years, television has capitalized on the sometimes sensational, sometimes too good to be true life stories of extraordinary women in history. During Women’s History Month (or any month), you can enjoy these six TV shows about women throughout history making an impact on the arts, politics, science, and pop culture.

The Great is well aware of her highly fictionalized version of events, and yet fans love this portrayal of Empress Catherine the Great. Elle Fanning plays the title character, with Nicholas Hoult as Emperor Pedro III, her arrogant and ruthless counterpart. The show follows Catherine as she arrives at the Russian court and her attempts to overthrow her husband.

The limited series Veneno follows the life and death of transgender singer, actress, and television personality Cristina Ortiz Rodríguez, known as “La Veneno.” The show is based on the biography I Say! Neither whore nor saint. The memoirs of La Veneno by trans reporter Valeria Vegas. Veneno is a Spanish-language show, but it was released internationally by HBO Max, and a sequel reportedly began filming in 2021.

Based on the book of the same name by Philippa Gregory, The White Queen is about Elizabeth Woodville (Rebecca Ferguson), wife of King Edward IV of England (Max Irons), and the beginning of the Wars of the Roses. Although the show and book have been criticized for sensationalizing aspects of Elizabeth’s life, her love for her family and her fierce determination to protect them at all costs from her make her a powerful historical figure.

A new series from Showtime, The First Lady, is a star-studded anthology series that follows the First Ladies in US history. In the first season, Gillian Anderson plays Eleanor Roosevelt, Michelle Pfeiffer plays Betty Ford and Viola Davis plays Michelle Obama. The show will premiere on April 17, 2022 on Showtime, so don’t miss out!

Actress Octavia Spencer earned an Emmy nomination for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her portrayal of Madam CJ Walker in Self Made. CJ was a black businesswoman and the first self-made female millionaire in the United States. She made her fortune developing cosmetics and hair care products for black women through her business, Madam CJ Walker Manufacturing Company.

Dickinson is a fictional look at the life of poet Emily Dickinson. Actress Hailee Steinfeld plays the title character, who struggles with her sexuality and writing throughout the show’s three seasons. Hailee is joined by Wiz Khalifa, Ella Hunt, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, and many big-name guest stars.

