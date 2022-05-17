these two big lies on his sex tape denounced by his ex, Ray J

On April 14, on Disney+ it’s a tearful Kim Kardashian explaining that she fears that “never released footage of her old sextape” do not resurface, and do not fall into the hands of his children. Mad with rage at his serious accusations, his ex, Ray J spoke on May 5.

In the columns of DailyMail, the 41-year-old rapper has decided to come clean about the affair that made Kim Kardashian world famous 14 years ago. He explains that in 2003, when the two videos were shot – the first filmed in a hotel in Mexico, the second in Santa Barbara – it was his girlfriend who had kept the “tapes in a shoebox that she kept under her bed”. “I never had a video at home. unlike her“he explains thus.

It was also she who decided to sell one (the one in Mexico) to Vivid Entertainment, in 2007, helped by her mother, Kris Jenner, he says, before shouting at the “leak” ! If today Ray J comes out of silence to correct this lie, it is because he is now the father of two children and he wonders “how i explain to my own daughter that it’s all a lie“.

Because Kim Kardashian also revealed an abominable story about him… She explained that he would have images showing him penetrating Kim Kardashian with a sex toy while she slept. The singer assures that this information is totally false. And to lament:That makes me look like a rapist“.

FA