these two conditions for child custody

Shakira and Gérard Piqué are in the middle of a divorce and the war is raging. The footballer would now set two major conditions for the custody of their children Milan and Sasha.

Shakira and Gerard Pique formed one of the most glamorous and media couples for many years. But it’s been a few weeks since they formalized their breakup. For good reason, the repeated deceptions of the footballer. At least, if we are to believe the many rumors about it. On June 4, Sasha and Milan’s parents unveiled in a press release on June 4: “We regret to confirm that we break up. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask you to respect your privacy. Thank you for your understanding “. Very sad news that had the effect of a bomb for the couple’s fans and the entire media sphere. Now in full divorce proceedingswhat will happen to their two children?

The question arises: who will have custody of Sasha and Milan ? According to information from Marca, Gerard Pique laid down two conditions that he would be ready to respect for his children to live in Catalonia with him. Shakira would like them to come and live with her in Miami. Because according to her, they only lived in Barcelona for respect sports commitments of her Spanish husband. But everything is not always so simple and the decision must be made together. For his part, the footballer wants his children continue their education in a familiar environment. And it would seem that the Colombian singer is ready to be conciliatory, to two conditions. A discussion that can settle quickly, or end to the court.

The two conditions of Shakira and Gérard Pique for child custody

Also according to information from Marca, the first condition for Gerard Pique to continue living with the children in Barcelona is simple. He should provide five first class air tickets so that Shakira can visit Sasha and Milan whenever she wants. The second condition is to give him 400,000 euros to pay a debt which the singer currently owns and the details of which are not known to the general public. So, what decision will the ex-spouses make? Will they be able to find common ground and with who Sasha and Milan will they live? Anyway, the singer and the footballer seem ready to find the best solution for the welfare of their children.