These two kids are two big stars of the show today

The two sweet kids in the photo are today two great stars of the show known all over the world: can you recognize them? They worked at Disney!

The two tender little boys protagonists of this tender shot dating back to 1994 have become today big stars in the American entertainment world. On the left we have a singer and actor who he was part of a famous boy band loved all over the world. After the separation of the group he started his solo career, which then led him to the important Super Bowl stage twice.

The kid on the right, on the other hand, is the one of the two that we are sure you have already recognized. Not much has changed since then, but if you still have some doubts, here are some clues for you. Instead of making your way into the world of music, he decided to devote himself to his greatest passion: acting. One of his most significant roles is undoubtedly the one in the film La La Land, which also earned him a Golden Globe. Despite the two very different careers, the two worked together when they were just kids: did you recognize them?

The two stars of the show are Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling

Yes, the two young protagonists of the shot of 1994 I’m the singer by Sexy Back Justin Timberlake and theactor by Crazy, Stupid, Love Ryan Gosling! The two share a very important and instructive experience that they lived together during the early nineties. At that time, still very young, they worked for the popular Disney Channel children’s channel and were members of the Mickey Mouse Club!

Although several years have passed since that magical adventure together, even today the two American artists share a beautiful friendship! When Ryan’s mother moved to Canada leaving only her son, the young man lived with his friend Justin for a while. In fact, during the filming period of the Mickey Mouse Club, Justin’s mother was also Ryan’s legal guardian. Their friendship, very special indeed.