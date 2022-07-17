These US airports are the worst for cancellations and delays

Newark Liberty International Airport ranked first for US flight cancellations from May 28 to July 13.

(CNN) — Air travel this summer is a disaster, and flight delays and cancellations show no signs of abating.

US airlines have canceled more than 100,000 flights this year, with 30,000 cancellations since Memorial Day weekend, according to data from flight tracking site FlightAware.

The growing disruptions come as the number of air travelers reaches pandemic-era highs.

Flight cancellations in the United States are highest at New York-area airports, while three Florida airports are in the top 10 for the most flight delays.

So who’s to blame for this messy summer travel season? Depends on who you ask.

Understaffed airlines say the federal government is also understaffed at air traffic control facilities.

“From an industry perspective in the United States, New York, Newark and Florida really are air traffic control challenges,” United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby told CNN’s Richard Quest.

But the Federal Aviation Administration blames airline staffing problems, as well as bad weather and heavy air traffic.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently told CNN that he’s seeing improvements, but still hopes airlines do better.

“Look, we’re counting on the airlines to deliver to passengers and be able to service the tickets that they sell,” Buttigieg said.

No matter how you explain the chaos of summer air travel, it’s the passengers who get caught in the middle.

US airports with the most cancellations during the summer

An analysis by FlightAware for CNN shows that New York-area airports lead the nation in flight cancellations: Newark and LaGuardia are No. 1 and No. 2 among US airports for flight cancellations.

Nearly 8% of flights out of Newark have been canceled since May 28 and more than 7% of those out of LaGuardia have been cancelled. New York’s other major airport, JFK, is ranked No. 9. The data covers the period from May 28 to July 13.

Here are the US airports with the most summer cancellations by percentage of canceled flights:

1. Newark Liberty International Airport: 7.9%

2.LaGuardia Airport: 7.4%

3. Reagan National Airport: 5.4%

4. Raleigh-Durham International Airport: 4.3%

5. Cleveland Hopkins International Airport: 3.7%

6. Pittsburgh International Airport: 3.7%

7. Philadelphia International Airport: 3.6%

8. Boston Logan International Airport: 3.6%

9. John F. Kennedy International Airport: 3.5%

10.Charlotte Douglas International Airport: 3.4%

US airports with the most delays during the summer

FlightAware data also looks at summer delays.

Florida airports occupy three of the top 10 places with the most flight delays this summer.

A third of all flights from Orlando have been delayed, with more than a quarter of all flights delayed from Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

But the number one airport for delays is Chicago Midway.

New York airports are also having problems, with nearly a third of flights delayed at Newark and JFK airports. Among the top 10 US airports for summer delays, all of them had at least a quarter of delayed flights.

Here are the top 10 US airports with delays this summer with percentages of delayed flights:

1. Chicago Midway International Airport: 36%

2. Orlando International Airport: 33%

3. John F. Kennedy International Airport: 31.1%

4. Newark Liberty International Airport: 30%

5. Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport: 30%

6. Miami International Airport: 28.3%

7. Charlotte Douglas International Airport: 27.8%

8. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport: 27.2%

9. Denver International Airport: 27.2%

10. Harry Reid International Airport: 26.7%