These Vintage Versace Dresses Are Having a Big Time on the Red Carpet

Bella Hadid She is known for her obsession with vintage fashion. So when she goes out with not one, but two versace dresses file in one night, you know it’s time to pay attention.

For her appearance on the red carpet at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, the supermodel opted for an 80’s dress designed by Gianni Versace in 1987 for a production of Salomé at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, with a spectacular puff skirt. Next, he opted for a black dress from the Fall-Winter 2001 collection of donatella versacewhich had already been worn by Rhea Durham at the CFDA Awards that same year.

Bella Hadid in a vintage Versace dress at Cannes 2022. Photo: Getty Images

Bella Hadid is not the only celebrity who has defended the versace archives in recent times, since vintage style continues to resurface on the red carpet amid growing concerns about sustainability. At the Grammys in April, Dua Lipa wore a bondage-inspired look, originally worn on the runway by Christy Turlington, from Gianni Versace’s controversial Fall-Winter 1992 ‘Miss S&M’ collection. At this month’s Met, Emily Ratajkowski opted for a beaded gown from the Italian fashion house’s spring/summer 1992 collection, which was worn by Yasmeen Ghauri on the runway.

Considering fashion’s love of the ’90s and early ’90s, and nostalgia for supermodels from that era, it’s no wonder vintage Versace pieces are booming. ‘Gianni’s original pieces are always highly coveted and Donatella’s first pieces are quickly reaching their value,’ he explains to fashion Shrimpton Couture’s Cherie Balch, who says prices for Versace’s archival pieces are on the rise right now. “Girls who love and wear vintage Versace are now looking for the same standout dresses as the original girls who wore them when they were first introduced.”

Dua Lipa in a vintage Versace dress. Photo: Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski at the 2022 Met Gala in a 1992 Versace dress. Photo: Getty Images

Zendaya also paid tribute to 90’s fashion when she wore a brown Gianni Versace dress from 1996 on the green carpet at the fashion awards in 2020, while she later remembered Beyoncé in a dress from the brand’s Spring-Summer 2003 collection at last year’s BET awards .