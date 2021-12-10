In the period of the lockdown, when we could only go out to go to work or to do the shopping, on our return it had become common practice to put the freshly used clothes in the washing machine. We have not lost this “custom” and are still looking for perfectly disinfected laundry.

Sometimes, however, this goal of ours is crushed when, after finishing the wash cycle, the laundry continues to stink. This could happen due to incorrect functionality of the washing machine or because something is wrong.

For example, towels represent a very delicate “garment” because, in contact with hands and face and if not washed well, it could continue to smell due to the presence of germs and bacteria. That’s why we’ve always been wrong with washing towels and that’s why they often stink.

The choice of detergents is very important and must be carefully considered. When we are at the supermarket we find a roundup of laundry detergents and usually we choose those that cost less. But are we sure we made the right choice?

It is equally true, however, that even the less expensive ones could be a winning solution and it is not certain that the unbranded products are inferior to those advertised. For example, we have seen it with panettone to buy that satisfy the quality / price ratio and that perhaps not everyone knows.

Even washing machine products must be chosen considering this relationship and Altroconsumo has thought about drawing up a list. These washing machine detergents are perfect for sanitized and fragrant laundry at a low cost.

Perfect laundry that respects the environment

Tests have been carried out on the ability to remove stains from more than 10 types of stains, on the quality and compliance of delicate and colored garments. According to a survey, those that respect the environment and at the same time meet the requirements for perfect laundry such as the whitening and stain remover effect, winning, according to this survey, the award for the best eco-green choice, are the “Winni’s Naturel Washing Machine with Aleppo and Verbena ”(73), the“ Chanteclair Vert Ecodetergente Washing Machine ”(70), and the“ Formil Marseille Di LIDL ”(62) as best buy.

Searching on Google, the Chanteclair has an average price of 4.27 euros; Winni’s has an average price of € 3.49. There are also powder formats which, of course, cost slightly more. The Formil, on the other hand, has an average price of 2.49 euros.

If we want noteworthy laundry that is eco-sustainable at the same time, then Altroconsumo suggests that these are excellent green choices. In any case, few know this ingenious trick to make muddy shoes shine and sanitize without washing. Here too, natural remedies respect the environment.

However, these detergents do not exclude others on the market.