The creations of John Gabrielmore popularly known asThe Divo of Juarez”, transcended generations. His most successful songs, three of them in United Statesremained as the most memorable.

Many singers and bands from various musical genres have not resisted the creations of John Gabriel and, therefore, they have covered their music. His talent led him to be a musician who crosses borders. In that way, there is three from their songs that were the most successful in the United States.

These were the 3 most successful songs by Juan Gabriel in the United States

It is worth remembering that, after the death of John Gabrielthe Mexican president, Enrique Peña Nieto, wrote on Twitter: “A voice and a talent that represented Mexico”, the world was already paying tribute to him with great sorrow.

The Divo died of a heart attack while on tour in California, United States, a place where they adored him and he was highly applauded. After becoming one of the main authors and performers of popular music in Mexico, these are his three songs most successful in that country: “The Border”, “Until I Met You” and “Dear”.

The admiration and affection they had for him was so great that the authorities of the Texas town of El Paso, in the United States, promoted the declaration of the “John Gabriel’s Day” to be held every year in honor of “Divo de Juárez”.

The first song is “Border” because the singer himself said that the neighboring cities of El Paso and Ciudad Juárez, for him, were the same place.

“If you remember the song ‘La Frontera’, it was precisely with that intention, and that was the main reason why his ashes crossed the bridge from downtown El Paso to Juárez” they declared for the tribute paid to him when he died. artist.

Along the same lines, it is recalled that his last recital was in Los Angeles accompanied by 60 musicians. “El Divo de Juárez” had arrived in the United States city, as part of his “Mexico Es Todo” tour and according to statements for the Mexican newspaper The universalthe artist was seen at the time: “Energetic, happy, smiling and excited.”

