These were the best looks of the Critics Choice Awards 2022

The Critics Choice Awards 2022 had several difficulties in being able to take place this year, because due to the pandemic they suffered delays and changes in their organization. Fortunately, the situation improved and the gala was held in two venues, one in Los Angeles and the other in London, where some of the most important personalities of the moment met and, as expected, they wore the best looks as they passed through the Red carpet.

Here we present some of the better looks than took the applause during the red carpet of the Critics Choice Awards 2022:

Lady Gaga

If you thought that Lady Gaga surprised with her look at BAFTA 2022, we have to inform you that this jade green dress was only the beginning, since the famous could not miss the Critics Choice Awards and went to the event with a stunning look.

Lady Gaga opted for gold and walked the red carpet in a Gucci signature dress, a clear gesture to the film that brought her to the gala (House of Gucci). It was a garment by Alessandro Michele, creative director of the Italian firm, which belongs to its Spring-Summer 2022 collection.











Selena Gomez

The singer wore an exclusive louis vuitton red dress that stood out for its halter neck and cape that descends from the shoulders, in addition this cape was held by a huge piece of crystals in the front.

Selana Gomez's dress had an opening on the chest and another on the skirt, which allowed us to see that the famous completed her look with high silver sandals.











Elle Fanning

The actress always surprises with her looks on the red carpet and this time was no exception, since Dakota Fanning’s famous sister paraded in a gold strapless haute couture dress by Oscar de la Renta, in addition, the famous completed her look with heels of the same color and striking jewelry.

elizabeth olsen

After her resounding success with her character Burja escalata, Elizabeth Olsen has surprised us with her outfits, like when she paraded down a red carpet with a dress designed by her sisters and now with a red Armani jumpsuit. The actress’s look stood out for her velvety texture, risky neckline and discreet Cartier jewelry.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith

Will Smith’s wife appeared on the red carpet in a stunning metallic strapless dress, also taking gold to another level with sophisticated jewelry that highlighted her skin tone to the fullest.

For his part, Will Smith wore a black suit with a white shirt and ocher details that combined perfectly with his wife’s look.

Kristen Stewart

After her portrayal of Princess Diana, Kristen Stewart wore a gold Dolce & Gabbana dress on the red carpet that lived up to the phrase: “Less is more”, since without the need for an extravagant outfit, the actress was able to monopolize the looks and become one of the most applauded of the night.

