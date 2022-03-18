These were the first 17 League of Legends champions

Start in League of Legends is a before and after for anyone. The Riot Games MOBA has a lot of years behind it. And it’s normal, after all it was born in 2009. Throughout all these years, there are many players who have been joining this video game to which we are all hooked. Surely you have ever heard that typical phrase: «No, I don’t play that, you’ll never see me do it” to someone who right now could be playing a ranked.

Thus, some surely arrived influenced by DOTA. Others would listen to his friends talk about him and end up giving him a chance. And today we find a lot of new players who have been influenced by various content creators or a series as is Arcane. What we can be sure of is that many of these players will have no reference to what League of Legends was like in the beginning and who its first champions were.

The first 17 LoL champions

Little more than 13 years have passed since we met to the first 17 champions of the Riot Games MOBA. Although the names remain the same, it is true that today they are very different. Ultimately, the developer has worked to bring all the characters up to date, both visually and in their kit of abilities. Without further ado, we show you the first 17 LoL champions:

Enlist .

. annie .

. ashe .

. Fiddlesticks .

. Jax .

. Kayle .

. Master Yi .

. Morgana .

. Nunu .

. Ryze .

. Zion .

. Sivir .

. Soraka .

. Teemo .

. Tristana .

. twisted fate .

. Warwick.

Several of them have been reworked completely, to the point of being practically new characters. Others maintain their essence and stand out for their visual improvements, although they still have practically all the abilities with which they arrived in the game. What is clear to us is that League of Legends has only just begun and we will continue to enjoy new adventures on Summoner’s Rift for a long time to come.

