These were the “infidelities” of Justin Bieber to Selena Gomez | News from Mexico

UNITED STATES.- Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez starred in one of the most controversial relationships of the show, Although at first it was one of the most beloved by her followers, in the end it ended up becoming “toxic”.

It must be remembered that at some point the interpreter of “Baby” revealed in an interview that his “crush” was Selena Gomez, but it was not until 2011 when they appeared together in front of the camera during the Vanity Fair Oscar event.

The couple spent years showing off their love on social networks to the point that their fans called them “Jelena” and although everything seemed to be taken from a “fairy tale” It was in 2018, months after separating from the singer, that he decided to get engaged to the model Hailey Baldwin, who many assured that it could have been the “third in discord”.

Faced with this situation, the user of Twitter @crisayonara where he was in charge of disseminating messages, photographs and until the date of the relationship that both artists shared at the time.

Justin Bieber’s “Infidelities”



Supposedly the artist of Canadian origin would have had several infidelities during that relationship, including with the model Bárbara Palvin in 2011, they supposedly met when Justin sang for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Rumors began to surface when Bieber appeared backstage at the event and even “flirted” with Miranda Kerr, who later married Orlando Bloom and precisely a year later Selena decided to separate from the singer.

But it was not the end of Jelena because both always ended up coming back, and in 2013 they had contact again and even published photos of their romancebut at the same time Justin was seen dating other girls.

At the end of that year the couple separated again and although Justin was still dating other women, fans claimed that he was in love with Selena Gomezwhile she became more friends with the Jenners who in the end would “betray” her.

Supposedly Selena would have discovered messages to Justin where he would have “cheated” on her with Kylie, with whom he apparently exchanges very intimate messages and even photographs.

It was in 2014 and part of 2015 that Bieber began to be associated with Hailey Baldwin, his current wife.with whom he even spent the end of the year holidays with his family, a situation that the Jenners took advantage of to distract Selena.

Although Selena and Justin went back for a while the On January 1, 2016, the Canadian introduced Hailey to his family, while Selena would have entered rehabilitation for health problems.

In 2017 Gómez began a relationship with the singer The Weekend but in the end she reconciled with Justin, with whom he ended definitively in March 2018, when Bieber decided to propose to Hailey weeks after ending their relationship.