These were the insults that Alexis Vega said to the referee against Puebla to be expelled

The striker who has scored four goals in the campaign will not play again until the Clásico against América.

After what the Disciplinary Commission will apply a sanction of two suspension matches to Alexis Vega, attacker of the Chivas de Guadalajara for the red card that the whistler Fernando Hernández took from himthe exact words with which the scorer referred to the Nazarene were revealed, after Puebla’s goal that meant 2-2 and that occurred after a clear foul on Cristian Calderón.

The evident desperation of the forward of the Sacred Flock played against him just at the most inopportune momentsince the sweet potato goal with which the score was tied fell like a bucket of cold water to Gru, who went with everything to the man in black who did not even intend to approach the VAR to check if the rojiblanco element was right.

Thus, by referring angrily against Hernández, Vega will be sanctioned out of activity after the Disciplinary Commission argued that “he was punished with two matches for coarsely insulting party officials”, sAs the whistle was reported on the card at the end of the duel against La Franja, which ended with a 2-3 defeat for the rojiblancos.

What did Vega say to the referee?

In this sense, the journalist David Medrano aired the exact words that cost Vega the expulsion and for which he will lose the duels against San Luis this Wednesday for Date 8 and against Santos Laguna next Saturday at the Akron Stadium within Day 9, dhe matches where coach Marcelo Leaño will play most of his project.

“Chivas vs. Puebla referee’s report on the expulsion of Alexis Vega ‘HE ADDRESSED ME SAYING TO ME, SON OF A BITCH, YOU’RE A PENDEJO ON REPEATED OCCASIONS’. There is no way for Chivas to seek a reduction of the 2 penalty games ”,was what the communicator published on his Twitter account.

