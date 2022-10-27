These were the last hours of the Iranian protester Nika Shahkarami

(CNN) — A young Iranian woman dressed in black stands on an overturned dumpster, waving her headscarf as flames engulf her, amid chants of “death to the dictator.”

A moment later, the video shows, she bends down to pick up another handkerchief, from a friend, which she will also set on fire in front of the protesters.

The young woman was Nika Shahkarami, 16, from Tehran. Just hours after these scenes were recorded on September 20, in videos obtained and verified exclusively by CNN, Nika disappeared. And more than a week later, her family learned that she was dead.

Iranian authorities claimed that Nika’s body was found in the back of a courtyard on the morning of September 21. Her mother did not have access to identify her until 8 days later. Surveillance footage released by authorities dated after midnight, when September 20 became September 21, showed the figure of a masked person they said was Nika entering a building that was uninhabited and still under construction in Tehran.

A Tehran prosecutor initially said she died after being thrown from the roof of the building, and that her death had “no connection to the protests” that day, but although he apparently declared her death a homicide, he did not. He said if there were any suspects under investigation. State broadcasters reported that she “fell” but provided no evidence to support the claim that it was an accident.

On Wednesday, after CNN asked the government to comment on the evidence in this investigation, an Iranian media report quoted a Tehran prosecutor as saying Nika’s death was a suicide. Iranian authorities have yet to respond to CNN’s repeated questions about Nika’s death.

Authorities never explained why Nika had entered that building alone, and Nika’s mother has said she does not believe the masked person is Nika. Her mother has said that she believes Nika was killed by authorities, although authorities never said if Nika was ever in her custody.

But dozens of videos and eyewitness accounts obtained exclusively by CNN indicate that Nika appears to have been chased and detained by Iranian security forces that night. A key eyewitness, Ladan, told CNN that he saw Nika being detained at the protest by “several large-bodied plainclothes security officers” who put her into a car.

Moments earlier, this witness, while stuck in Tehran traffic, shot a video purportedly showing Shahkarami ducking behind a white car and yelling “tekoon nakon, tekoon nakon,” which means “don’t move, don’t move.” to his driver before fleeing the brief shelter he gave him.

Seven people who knew Nika and spoke to CNN confirmed it was her. The same footage, shot at 8:37 pm on September 20, also shows riot police on motorcycles, patrolling the area.

“I wanted to save her, but I couldn’t,” Ladan said. “There were about 20 or 30 Basijis on motorcycles on the sidewalk,” he said, using the local name of the paramilitary organization that has been at the forefront of the state’s crackdown on protesters.

“Shahkarami was throwing stones at them. I got scared and even walked past her and said, ‘Careful, dear!’ because there were several plainclothes police officers on the streets checking her cars looking for her.

“Fifty meters later they caught up with her,” Ladan added.

Ladan reached out to CNN after realizing that the teenager he had filmed and talked to was the one whose death had been reported days later. CNN spoke exclusively to several witnesses who were at the Tehran protest on September 20 with the help of the activist group 1500Tasvir.

Other videos, including those of burning handkerchiefs, are evidence that Nika was at the forefront of the protests earlier in the evening, before the crackdown began, fearlessly leading chants and throwing stones, according to several testimonies.

That would have made her a target for security forces, including members of Iran’s feared Basij militia, as they began descending on the area around Tehran University and Keshavarz Boulevard, where most of the protesters gathered that night, witnesses said.

“I remember how brave he was because he would go up to the dumpster and not come down. She also burned her headscarf,” said Najmeh, a protester who was with Nika at the rally.

CNN is using pseudonyms for all witnesses called in this investigation, due to the risk to their safety.

Police ‘fired tear gas and pellets’

Students gathered near Laleh Park around 5-6 pm on September 20 to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman who died last month in state custody after being detained by the moral police of the country, presumably because of the way they dress.

The scene has become familiar in Tehran in recent weeks: young people, mostly women, chanting “death to the dictator.” burning their headscarves and throwing stones at the security forces.

At one point, a dumpster was brought in and overturned to block the road. Nika jumped on it along with a couple of other people, a video showed.

“He burned his headscarf and waved it around. I told him not to shake him because he might get burned, just hold him until he burns,” said Nima, who was also at the protest and watched the events unfold. “Then she took the headscarves of the two friends who were with her and burned them too.”

In other videos from that night, geolocated and verified by CNN, Nika is shown throwing stones at riot police forces. She wears a distinctive CAT backpack and a black mask and hat on her head. Sounds that appear to be gunshots can be heard.

Between 7 and 8 pm the repression of the security forces intensified, witnesses said. “They were shooting tear gas and buckshot and grabbing protesters. Almost all of us confronted them and ran away,” said Reza, another witness.

As riot police and Basij forces filled the streets, protesters began moving in all directions to escape the crackdown.

Another witness, Dina, who spent part of the protest walking alongside Nika, told CNN that she saw the young woman in front of a gas station not far from Tehran University, where the group of protesters had gathered after fleeing the attackers. tear gas fired by security forces. Others were able to capture the detainees on video by what appeared to be plainclothes officers.

Reza added: “I saw with my own eyes the security forces beating the women with batons, and they grabbed many of them and took them to the police vans.”

It is in this context of extreme repression of the protest that Nika was last seen by witnesses who spoke to CNN, and it would be another nine days before her family officially learned of her whereabouts. The videos verified and geolocated by CNN prove that the young woman, in the last eyewitness video provided to CNN showing her alive, was surrounded by security forces from three sides.

“I think Nika got trapped that night when we were running away. Because she was so young,” Dina said.

Protesters surround Masha Amini’s grave 40 days after her death 0:39

conflicting accounts

While Iranian authorities insist that Nika died on the grounds of that uninhabited building, her mother Nasrin told Etemad, an independent Iranian newspaper, in an interview published on October 10 that she believes her daughter “was at the protests and They killed her there.”

Iranian security forces arrested eight people who were workers in the building that Nika allegedly entered a few hours after she was seen by eyewitnesses at the protests on September 20, the state-aligned Tasnim news agency reported on September 4. october. Tehran Prosecutor Ali Salehi said a criminal case had been launched and expressed condolences to Nika’s family, state-run IRNA reported.

Mohammad Shahriari, head of criminal prosecution for Tehran province, initially said Nika’s injuries were consistent with being “thrown,” citing an autopsy that revealed multiple fractures to the pelvic area, head, upper and lower extremities, hands, feet and hips, Tasnim reported.

He added that “an investigation showed that this incident had no connection to the protests. No bullet holes were found in the body.”

CNN has repeatedly sought comment from Iranian authorities on whether Nika was detained at protests that night and whether other women were assaulted and herded into police vehicles. CNN also asked the Tehran prosecutor’s office about the status of the criminal investigation into Nika’s death. No responses were received prior to publication of this story.

On Wednesday, the online news outlet Mizan, affiliated with Iran’s judiciary, published a report saying Nika’s death was a suicide, citing a prosecutor.

However, a death certificate first seen by BBC Persian and verified by CNN states that Shahkarami died from multiple injuries caused by blows from a hard object.

In the interview with Etemad, Nasrin said that she had spoken to Shahkarami many times on the phone the day she disappeared. Background noise during the calls indicated that she and the other protesters were fleeing from security forces, Nasrin added.

Iranian Protester Shares Terrifying Experience of Crackdown 3:24

Nika also mentioned some places she was: Enghelab square, Keshavarz boulevard and Valiasr street, according to Nasrin, which match the videos geolocated by CNN.

Nasrin last spoke to her daughter just before midnight, she said, and after that, all her attempts to call Nika indicated that her phone had been disconnected. Nika’s Instagram and Telegram accounts were removed, according to Nika’s aunt and several protesters who spoke to CNN.

For days, her family says they went to police stations, prisons and hospitals looking for traces of her, all to no avail. Finally, on September 30, Nika’s mother and brother were asked to identify Nika’s body, she told BBC Persian.

On October 6, in an interview with Radio Farda, Nasrin claimed that while she and other family members were searching for Nika in the days after her disappearance, a person gave her Nika’s national identification number and told her that “The IRGC caught her, they wanted to interrogate her slowly.”

That matches what Shahkarami’s aunt, Atash, told BBC Persian shortly after she went missing. “An unofficial source from the IRGC itself contacted me and told me that this girl was in our custody a week ago, and after we finished interrogating and building the case file, 1-2 days ago (she) was transferred to Evin prison,” Atash said.

Atash and Nika’s uncle Mohsen were later arrested by Iranian security forces and forced to make a false statement, according to BBC Persian, citing a source close to the family. After the BBC reports, when Atash was contacted by CNN, he asked not to be contacted again, citing security concerns.

As the family searches for answers, the people who were with Nika that day are also recovering from her death.

“The situation was very scary and everyone was thinking of escaping,” said Dina. “I can’t forgive myself for Nika’s death. She was a girl.”