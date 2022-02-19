These were the last moments of the family that died in Yosemite

Mysterious death of a family in Yosemite 0:56

(CNN) — Photos of family, nature, an unanswered text and several calls that never connected detail the last hours of a California couple and their daughter before they were killed on a hiking trail near Yosemite last August.



Jonathan Gerrish, Ellen Chung and their one-year-old daughter, Miju, died of hyperthermia, a high body temperature, with possible dehydration due to exposure to environmental conditions.

After several months of investigation with the FBI, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office obtained data from Gerrish’s cell phone, which allowed them to follow the last steps of the family.

Authorities were able to extract a text message from Gerrish’s phone at 11:56 a.m. asking for help. It was never received due to lack of cell service in the area.

“Can you help us?” the text read. “On Savage Lundy trail heading back to Hites Cove trail. No water, overheating with baby.”

About 13 minutes after the text, Gerrish’s phone showed that he tried to call multiple numbers, not including 911, but again, due to a lack of service, the calls never connected, authorities said.

The first call was made at 12:09 pm, followed by four subsequent calls at 12:35 pm within one minute of each other.

In addition to the text messages and phone calls, authorities recorded nearly 16 photos from Gerrish’s camera roll.

The first photo was a picture taken just a few feet from the trailhead around 7:44 a.m. of the family’s outing, followed by 16 other photos, including family selfies, photos of the river and creek, and concluding with a screenshot of your location from a trail app at 12:25pm

The family headed out for a hike Sunday, Aug. 15, after Gerrish, a frequent hiker, traced the Hite Cove hiking trail the night before, about 8 miles from Yosemite National Park, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around 7:45 a.m., a witness walking in the area saw the family’s truck heading toward the Hite Cove trailhead, according to authorities. At 8 a.m., the witness saw the truck parked at the trailhead and no family around.

The approximate temperature was 23.3°C to 24.4°C at an altitude of 3,880 feet.

The family was reported missing the next day, after the family’s nanny arrived for her regular shift, but she was unable to locate Gerrish, Chung or their daughter, according to authorities.

On August 17, search and rescue teams found the family dead 1.5 miles from their car on the Savage Lundy Trail. They were carrying an empty 2.5 liter water backpack.

At the intersection of the Savage Lundy Trail, the elevation is approximately 1,800 feet, and the temperature along the trail ranged from 41.6°C to 42.7°C degrees, cooling slightly in the afternoon. That section of the trail is a south/southeast facing slope so it is exposed to constant sunlight.

The family’s dog, Oski, was also with them and authorities believe he also suffered from heat-related issues.

“The cell phone data results were the last thing both the family and detectives expected,” Sheriff Jeremy Briese wrote in a Facebook post. “The information extracted confirms our initial conclusions.”

— CNN’s Sarah Moon contributed to this report.