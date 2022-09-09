These were the most outstanding events of the reign of Elizabeth II

These are the facts highlights of the life and reign of Elizabeth II:

– April 21, 1926.- Born in London.

– December 11, 1936.- His father George VI ascends the throne.

– November 20, 1947.- She marries Felipe de Mountbatten, in Westminster Abbey.

– November 14, 1948.– Prince Charles is born his eldest son and heir to the throne.

– February 6, 1952.- King George VI dies. Elizabeth becomes queen.

– 1954.- First tour of the Commonwealth as queen.

– July 29, 1981.- His son Carlos marries Lady Diana Frances Spencer.

– June 21, 1982.- William is borneldest son of Prince Charles and second in line for succession.

– November 24, 1992.- Qualifies as “annus horribilis” for the British monarchy the year that was ending, during which his sons Carlos and Andrés separated and his daughter Ana divorced. In addition, a few days before a fire caused serious damage to the windsor castle

– November 26, 1992.- Elizabeth II decides to pay taxes to the Treasury.

– May 6, 1994.- Together with the French president, François Mitterrand, he inaugurates the tunnel under the English Channel that joins the United Kingdom with the European continent.

– August 31, 1997.- Lady Di dies ex-wife of Prince Charles, in a traffic accident in Paris.

– July 1, 1999.- The first Parliament of Scotland in almost three centuries is declared open.

– December 1, 1999.- Ratifies the transfer of powers to the new Government of Northern Ireland, which recovers its autonomy.

– March 30, 2002.- Queen Mother Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon dieswife of King George VI and mother of Elizabeth II.

– April 30, 2002.- Elizabeth II addresses Parliament for her fifty years as sovereign.

– May 1, 2002.- Opens the doors of Buckingham Palace to 12,000 people, who attend a music concert on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee.

– May 17-20, 2011.- First official visit to the Republic of Ireland, accompanied by Prince Philip of Edinburgh.

– March 20, 2012.- He addresses the two Houses of Parliament -Commons and Lords- in the Great Hall of Westminster, on the occasion of his Diamond Jubilee.

– April 11, 2014.- Elizabeth II receives the President of the Republic of Ireland, on the first visit by an Irish head of state since the independence of the country.

– September 18, 2014.- On the day of the secessionist consultation in Scotland, the queen declares her “impartiality” and says that she hopes that the Scots will think “carefully” about the decision they make, ultimately contrary to independence.

– June 26, 2015.- Elizabeth II closes her last official visit outside her country, and fifth to Germany, in the former Nazi concentration camp of Bergen-Belsen, liberated in 1945 by British soldiers.

– February 6, 2016.- Coinciding with the 64th anniversary of his accession to the throne, his reign becomes in the oldest of the British monarchy.

– January 13, 2020.- Queen Elizabeth II grants the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a permit to reside between Canada and the United Kingdom, after Enrique and Meghan made public their intention to abandon their obligations as members of the British royal family.

– 23 January 2020.- Elizabeth II approves the Brexit law and the following day Boris Johnson signs the agreement for the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union.

– April 8, 2020.- Her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, dies at the age of 99.

– February 6, 2022.- Elizabeth II expresses her wish that Camila Parker, wife of Prince Charles, be known as Queen consort when he is king.

– February 20, 2022.- It is announced that Queen Elizabeth has tested positive for coronavirus. It was reported that he passed the illness with “mild symptoms”.

– May 10, 2022 – Gives up the position for the first time to his son Carlos in the so-called Queen’s Speech in Parliament.

– June 2-5, 2022 – Platinum Jubilee celebration events (70 years of reign).

– 6 September 2022 – Elizabeth II commissions from Balmoral (Scotland) Liz Truss to form a new Government as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

– September 8, 2022- She dies in the Scottish castle of Balmoral at the age of 96, surrounded by her family.