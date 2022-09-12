These were the new UCM announcements at the D23 Expo 2022

It seems like just yesterday that we had the big Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con, but Kevin Feige is back with big new announcements at D23 Expo 2022.

The big panel at the Disney event featured the latest news from Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm (‘Star Wars’) and 20th Century Studios, following the first Disney Studios panel, which included trailers for ‘The Return of the Witches 2’, ‘ Disenchanted: Giselle’ returns and more.

If you’ve missed any of the epic panels so far, here are all the major announcements from the MCU:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

First up in the Marvel Studios section was ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ as Ryan Coogler joined Kevin Feige onstage to bring something “exclusive” to D23 audiences.

It was new footage from the long-awaited sequel, which included Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) warning a UN panel about Vibranium and a fight scene with the Dora Milaje.

However, there is still no sign of who the new Black Panther is, and it is unlikely that it will be announced in an online announcement.

The cast was also in attendance, as Winston Duke (M’Baku) poked fun at how Wakanda has been changed after the snap (“the technology is different”), while Letitia Wright (Shuri) called this sequel a “beautiful history”.

IronHeart

The first footage of ‘Ironheart’ has been shown exclusively, which shows Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) building her first suit from scraps in a laboratory at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a brief look at the character of Anthony Ramos Parker, turned into The Hood.

Riri Williams will make her MCU debut in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, while the ‘Ironheart’ series is currently shooting.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Feige promoted ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ by saying that it provided a “direct line” to the rest of Phase 5 and all the way to ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’.

“This is unlike anything you’ve ever seen,” Paul Rudd told the audience. “This is crazy”.

Exclusive footage from the trilogy was shown revealing a tense showdown between Kang and Ant-Man, in which Kang asks if he’s killed him before as all the Avengers he’s killed are mixed up.

As with the Comic-Con trailer, this footage will not make it to the internet. But at least we know that Randall Park is returning as Agent Jimmy Woo in the new movie, so that’s enough for now. Will the theory of ‘Ant-Man 3’ that would bring us back to The Fantastic Four also end up being confirmed?

Werewolf By Night

The first trailer for the upcoming ‘Werewolf By Night’ special has been released, and its premiere date has been confirmed to be October 7 on Disney+.

Legendary composer Michael Giacchino has become the director of this special, which appears to be Marvel in “classic black and white horror mode.”

Secret Invasion

After being shown exclusively at Comic-Con, the ‘Secret Invasion’ trailer was shown again at D23 and posted online for all to enjoy.

The trailer revealed the first look at ‘Game of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke in her MCU debut, as well as returning Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle, Ben Mendelsohn and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury, James Rhodes, Talos. and Maria Hill, respectively.

Don Cheadle has also revealed that ‘Secret Invasion’ connects directly to ‘Armor Wars’, which starts shooting next year and will have six episodes.

Loki Season 2

Tom Hiddleston was at the D23 Expo 2022 to present the second season of ‘Loki’, which is the first UCM series to have a second season, and whose first season has become one of the best Marvel series on Disney +.

Most excitingly, however, it has been revealed that ‘Everything Everywhere’ star Ke Huy Quan has joined the cast of the series, and lucky attendees have been able to see the first exclusive images. .

The images showed Loki back at the TVA, but no one recognizes him, and the God of Deception is dedicated to further exploring time travel.

Fantastic Four

Matt Shakman has been confirmed to replace Jon Watts as Fantastic Four director, but Feige hasn’t revealed anything about the new film, saying it will instead be at D23 next year.

Just been announced on the #D23ExpoMatt Shakman will direct Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four. In 2024. pic.twitter.com/Gypn8VFZ4I — MarvelLATAM (@MarvelLATAM) September 10, 2022

Threw out

The spin-off series of ‘Hawk’s Eye’, ‘Echo’, premiered its first trailer exclusively at D23. It shows Echo (Alaqua Cox) meeting Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), who is blindfolded after the events of ‘Hawkeye’

“Getting Fisk and Maya back together was exciting… we had some crazy scenes,” joked D’Onofrio.

‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Disney+ is already working on the new ‘Daredevil’ series. For this reason, D’Onofrio stayed on stage for ‘Daredevil: Born Again’, where he was accompanied by Charlie Cox, who described his return as “emotional”:

“What a strange feeling to have been doing this for a while only to, in another sense, start over,” he added.

Nothing of the new series was shown, since it has not yet started shooting, but the D23 public was able to see a clip of Daredevil in ‘She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes’, which served to clear up any possible doubts they pointed out that Daredevil could be in episode 5 of ‘She-Hulk’.

Captain America: New World Order

Captain America: New World Order has been revealed to feature the surprise return to the MCU of Tim Blake Nelson as the Leader, aka Samuel Sterns, in what will be his first appearance since The Incredible Hulk.

It was also confirmed that Danny Ramírez will return as Joaquín Torres and Carl Lumbly will return as Isaiah Bradley (both were in ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’), while Shira Haas will play Sabra, the Israeli superheroine.

Thunderbolts

Although no major news about ‘The Fantastic Four’ was announced, it was revealed that the ‘Thunderbolts’ movie will bring back David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Florence Pugh, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko and Sebastian Stan.

In case you need to remember, they play the Red Guardian, Val, Yelena Boleva, Ghost, US Agent, Taskmaster, and the Winter Soldier, respectively.

the marvels

The last to present news was ‘The Marvels’, where another exclusive trailer was released for the D23 public, with Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris presenting it.

In the footage, we see the powers of the three interconnected in a way that they keep switching places with each other throughout the galaxy. “We’re a team!”Kamala insists, but Carol replies: “No, no, no, we’re not a team!”