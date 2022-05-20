These were the two Hollywood movies that were recorded in the Yucatan Peninsula

The wonderful landscapes of Yucatan They have made it worthy of being the focus for producers and directors when choosing locations for the recording of their films.

Such is the case of these two films Hollywoodwho shot scenes in the beautiful landscapes of the Yucatecan entity.

horror planet

From director Robert Rodríguez, this film was set in the paradisiacal Tulum. In this story they tell us that the army has spread a gas that is causing the inhabitants of the city to be affected by a disease that causes gangrenous eruptions, an empty look and a voracious appetite for human flesh, for which our protagonists must fight to reach the last safe place on the planet: Tulum.

song to song

The movie ‘Song to Song’by director Terrence Malick, had locations such as Progress and Izamal; tells us the story of two couples, one made up of a music producer and his waitress girlfriend (Michael Fassbender and Natalie Portman) and the other of two composers (Ryan Gosling and Rooney Mara), who intend to achieve success in the world of music by At the same time they go through a game of seduction and betrayal.

