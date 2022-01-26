these will be closed automatically

Attention for those who have a postal booklet: Poste Italiane warns that in this specific case it will be closed automatically

The postal booklet is undoubtedly one of the Italian Post Office services best known by Italians. For over 30 years births, baptisms and birthdays were the occasion to open a booklet.

It often happens that these booklets are forgotten and then found again in the bottom of a drawer, in an old book or, why not, even under the mattress. Anyone who has found or owns a booklet must go to the post office by 29 March otherwise they will be closed automatically.

Postal booklet, which risk immediate closure

Poste Italiane warns all holders of savings books not handled for 10 years as of August 31, 2021 and November 30, 2021. All deposits not handled for at least 10 years, in fact, will be automatically extinguished as required by the legislation on dormant deposits.

Read also: Postal books, big news at the counter: what changes

To be affected by this legislation are all dormant deposits of sums of money, financial ones and some life insurance contracts with balance greater than 100 euros. As mentioned, all these deposits will be defined as dormant if no operation has been carried out by the owner for more than 10 years from the availability of the sums.

Read also: Digital terrestrial, the whatsapp number for doubts or problems

The consequence of the dormant deposit will be the extinction of the passbook and the transfer of the funds managed by the CONSAP, established with the 2006 budget. The legislation in this regard also provides that the extinction will be automatic if within 180 days no transaction or written communication is recorded from the communication from the Post Office or the bank.

Those who receive the communication will be able to go to the post office even without a request or prior communication and will be able reactivate the deposit. Finally, remember that also if the booklet gets lost, the money can be recovered by making a question to CONSAP.