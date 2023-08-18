These Will Be The Actors And Characters Who Will Provide Cameos In The New “Deadpool 3” Movie

Mexico City.- deadpool 3next installment of marvel cinematic universe As per a recently shared rumor which has raised huge expectations, he might be gearing up for a surprise cameo feast the disinsider,

film, starring Ryan Reynoldshad already announced the exciting restoration of Hugh Jackman in his prestigious role of Wolverineafter the return of jennifer garner As electra, Now, this new rumor expands the list of possible cameos, promising great performances for the characters.

Photo: @xmenmovies/Instagram



As per the information shared by the channel Youtube: “Combo News”some cameos that may appear deadpool 3 They are really amazing. are mentioned in taron edgertonwho can play a variant of Wolverine, and Tom Hiddlestoncharismatic Locaof me Miraclewill also be on the list.

List of actors and characters

In regards to actors and characters, those who will make cameos in the film are: Brian Cox As William Stryker, Halle Berry As Storm, Owen Wilson As morbius, femke jensen As jean gray, Lewis Tan As shatterstar, Channing Tatum As first step, ben affleck As Daring, Taylor Swift As Dazzler, taron edgerton As a Wolverine apart, Elizabeth Olsen As Wanda, Tara Strong As miss minutes, Tom Hiddleston As bottle gourd, Daphne Keen As X-23, Rebecca Romijn As Raven, Julian McMahon As doctor doom, patrick stewart In form of Professor X And Ian McKellen As magnet, However, there is no official confirmation from the production side regarding this information.

Photo: @xmenmovies/Instagram



Despite the extensive and exciting list, some notable people are missing, such as cyclops interpreted by james marden or members of the above 4 fabulous, However, given the ever-changing nature of film industry rumours, this list may not be definitive.

You may also like: Taylor Swift may join the cast of “Deadpool 3”

Particularly intriguing is the mention of Taron Edgerton as Wolverine in a different version, which raises the question of whether this portrayal will be a central part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or just a fun joke in the film.

Faced with this avalanche of speculation, fans dead pool And the entire universe of superheroes is anxiously waiting for confirmed news from the studio to know what surprises are in store for us in this next installment.