These will be the first workers to lose their jobs

The economic situation in the United States is one of uncertainty and a new survey by Employment Boost has just pointed out the jobs that are most at risk in the United States.

According to this survey, it is ensured that many workers with less experience had great chances of having taken advantage of the Great Renunciation to negotiate higher wages. However, the survey ensures that these same workers are the most likely to be fired immediately.

We are talking about workers between 25 and 34 years old. According to this survey, the LIFO, last-in, first-out logic is being applied. This dynamic means that less experienced workers are the ones whose jobs are most at risk.

“Clearly there is a gap between what is being reported in the news and what is happening within the workforce right now. We are seeing companies in almost every industry that need support for their employees facing upcoming layoffs and reductions,” said Ryan Miller, director of customer success at EB.

“Our sales speed in Employment Boost Outplacement has increased significantly – more than 100% in the last 45 days,” he added.

Analysts believe that, in addition, having been the workers who most sought salary increases, they are also at risk since companies may perceive that they are being overpaid, especially in a time of recession.