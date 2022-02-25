These will be the most in-demand professions in the future, according to Bill Gates

Without a doubt, Bill Gates has become a certain guru regarding the future of the world. For this reason, many people who have followed his career eagerly await both his literary recommendations and his predictions (several times correct, including his most recent prophecy about the coronavirus).

This time the tycoon wanted to expose what he considered would be the most required careers and professions or with more field of action in the near future.

Recently, an interviewer from the United States asked Gates what, in his opinion, are the best professions that everyone should study to have a secure job for the future.

The tycoon immediately replied that the most demanded careers would be those related to science, engineering and economics, since he considers that all these professionals are “agents of change for all institutions.”

The professions to study to have a guaranteed job for the future are those related to science, engineering and economics. – Photo: 123rf.com

Science and Engineering

“You will not necessarily work programming or writing codebut you do need to understand what engineers do and what they can’t do,” says Gates.

Virtual work meetings

Another of the employer’s predictions regarding the workplace is the permanence of the virtual or remote model for work meetings. This was announced in one of his posts on his personal blog.

He also confessed the difficulties he experienced during 2021 and stressed that, when he founded Microsoft, he never thought that computers would become the only means of connection with the world, as happened in times of isolation.

It should be noted that Gates was one of those who predicted covid-19 and the technology revolution; For this year, he presented new predictions on topics such as virtuality, medicine, Alzheimer’s treatment and the panorama of the pandemic for the year 2022.

Other Gates Predictions

virtual medicine

According to Gates, people will not have to physically go to the doctor, it will be increasingly virtual and efficient, thanks to virtual reality technologies and even health devices such as wrist watches: “What if you had a device at home that your doctor could remotely control to measure your blood pressure? What if you could check the data collected by your smart watch to see how you sleep and what your active heart rate is?” Bill Gates commented in his article.

The year of the new normal

The founder of Microsoft firmly believes that in 2022 it will be the new normal, with a gradual return to life before the pandemic, but affirms that some habits would change forever.

“For me, that it will mean going to the office a little more, since it is to be expected that the cases of covid-19 will decrease. I want to find a new rhythm at home now that my three children have moved away and my day is not so structured around finding time to spend with them.

When will the pandemic end?

According to Bill Gates, the worst of the pandemic is happening (with the arrival of variants such as delta and omicron), although the hardest part will happen in 2022: “I did not foresee such a highly transmissible variant appearing and I underestimated how difficult it would be to convince the people to get vaccinated and keep wearing masks,” Gates said. However, he maintains that he hopes that the end of the pandemic is very close, it is very high and it will probably be during the year 2022.

Alzheimer’s

Bill Gates predicts that by next year there will be more accurate and affordable exams for everyone and so You will be able to detect Alzheimer’s earlier through the blood. This means a great advance for a disease that for now remains without a cure: “Lately great progress has been made in this area and there is a good chance that next year the first affordable and accessible blood test to detect Alzheimer’s will be approved” Gates said.