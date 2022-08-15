These will be the new entry requirements for foreigners to Costa Rica

The General Directorate of Migration and Immigration (DGME) issued new guidelines that will make the entry into Costa Rica of non-resident foreigners of some nationalities more flexible, as of Tuesday, August 16. It will basically apply to citizens of Nicaragua and Colombia who enter as tourists or with a transit visa, as well as refugees residing in the United States and Canada.

Through directive DG-0018-07-2022-DG-UV, the DGME will reduce from six to three months the term of validity of the passport for Nicaraguans and Colombians at the time of entering the country. For example, with the previous guideline, if at the time of processing the visa the person’s passport had a validity of less than six months, the procedure was returned. That term is now cut in half.

With the decrease, these citizens are equal to those of the second group of 37 nations with entry regulated by Migration, who are required to have a minimum passport validity of three months.

This group includes Guatemala, Honduras, Turkey, Micronesia, Solomon Islands, Suriname, Dominica and Granada, among others, with the exception that they do not require a visa to enter Costa Rica and have a maximum stay of 30 days.

The migration guideline released this Saturday maintains the 90-day validity period for visas granted to citizens of Nicaragua and Colombia.

Nicaraguans, moreover, the DGME will allow you to apply for two consular visas in your country of origin, as long as they justify the need to enter Costa Rica twice. This benefit would be authorized, for example, when they must leave Costa Rican territory for another destination and must return by the same route.

For Venezuelans, the circular clarifies that those who are in their country must apply for a visa consulted through the Costa Rican consulate in Colombia, since the country does not have consular representation in Venezuela, presenting the corresponding requirements.

Meanwhile, it maintains the option that Venezuelans outside their country can manage a visa consulted in third countries and family reunification, from Costa Rica, according to current immigration legislation.

Another flexibility allows nationals of the group of countries with a consular or restricted visa who reside as refugees in the United States and Canada, to be able to enter Costa Rica without a visa. The refuge in that country must have a minimum validity of three months. This exception was only reserved for those who had a visa or other type of legal stay in those North American countries.

In the case of Cuban refugees in the United States, for example, the DGME required a consulted visa to enter the national territory from the beginning of 2022. Previously, they did not require the requirement, despite the requirement of a norm since 2016.

On the other hand, refugees or stateless persons from the block of countries that require a consular visa, residents in a third country, They will be able to apply for that visa at any Costa Rican consulate abroad, but without prior consultation. Citizens with that condition from Albania, Angola, Saudi Arabia, Georgia, Indonesia or Yemen qualify here. This group is made up of 72 nations.

Lastly, citizens or stateless persons with a restricted visa from 15 countries, residents of third nations, keeps them consulted visa management. Here are citizens in these conditions North Korea, Myanmar, Palestine, Syria, Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq, to ​​name a few.

The country will also allow refugees, for their entry, a safe-conduct recognized by the United Nations Organization (UN), known as laissez-passer.

Despite the changes, the DGME clarified that “the visa is an expectation of entry into the country and the foreign person must submit to the corresponding immigration control with the officer of the Professional Migration Police, who will authorize (or reject) their entry, as well as the number of days of permanence in the country that are granted”.