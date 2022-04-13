these wireless headphones are a great buy for less than 50 euros

Share

Huawei and realme drop the price of their wireless headphones on Amazon, but only for a limited time.

Are you one of those who takes music wherever it goes? What you need are some wireless headphones, those little companions that will allow you to enjoy music without cables in between. Apple’s AirPods are the best known, but in the Android world there are also many good optionsand at a much lower price.

we bring you 2 good wireless headphones that are discounted on Amazon. The Huawei FreeBuds 4i fall to the €49.99have 20 euro discount. On the other hand, the realme Buds Air Pro plummet to the €35.99. These are all its features.

The Huawei FreeBuds 4i promise great sound quality and digital processing that will ensure that everything sounds as it should. On the other hand, his low latencyit will enhance the experience watching a movie or enjoying a video game.

Noise cancellation is one of its distinguishing features, will allow you to isolate yourself from outside sound. Get rid of the hassles to enjoy your music to the fullest. You can activate and deactivate it with the press of a button on the left earphone.

These FreeBuds 4i arrive with a rounded case in which they can be charged wirelessly. Its battery promises up to 10 hours of continuous playback, but you can extend its duration up to 22 hours with the charge of the case. With the noise cancellation activated, they can reach 7 and a half hours.

The wireless headphones of the Chinese firm arrive with a charging case in which they will recover energy and a design reminiscent of the AirPods Pro. You have two beautiful and elegant colors to choose from, black and white.

These realme Buds also have Noise Cancellation, could not miss. This technology will reduce outside noise so that nothing interrupts your music. realme earphones also technology of fast charge and an autonomy that promises up to 25 hours of playback.

On the other hand, his low latency of 94ms will ensure that the sound reaches your ears quickly, you won’t notice the difference with traditional wired headphones.

