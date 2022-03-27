these wireless headphones are my great recommendation

If you are looking for cheap wireless headphones for everyday use, I recommend these TOZO A1 Mini for less than 20 euros.

Often when we are away from home, we need headphones to listen to music, videos or voice memos without disturbing others. For those situations, it is good to always carry wireless headphones with you that offer correct performance, that resist the demand well and that are cheapSo it won’t hurt especially if you lose or break them.

Both for those situations and to try wireless audio for the first time, I love you recommend the TOZO A1 Mini. Their name may not be popular to you, but they are wireless headphones that offer you everything you need for less than 20 euros. They have a comfortable design, good sound quality and ample autonomy. They are a hit on Amazon.so let’s find out what you can gain by buying these unknown and cheap headphones.

Know more: TOZO A1 Mini

TOZO A1 Mini, good headphones for less than 20 euros

There are several features of these TOZO A1 Mini that make it worth your purchase. The first of these is its design, discreet, but elegant in black or white. As its name indicates, they are “Mini” headphones, that is, with a compact and lightweight size that allows us to use them for hours without being annoying. In fact, each earphone weighs only 3.7 grams.

Also, thanks to the silicone pads they hold well to the ears, something that their ergonomic design also helps. Eye, it is also important to mention that they are resistant to drops of water and sweat thanks to the IPX5 protection, so you can use them on rainy days or for sports.

The TOZO A1 Mini are equipped with 6-millimeter dynamic drivers. This, together with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, allows them to offer a good sound qualitywith special emphasis on low frequencies. In addition, you will enjoy low latency if you want to use them to play with your mobile or computer.

Despite being cheap, these wireless headphones do not give up having touch controls. They have them on the outside and are very useful to control playback without having to take your phone out of your pocket. As well equip a microphoneso you can also use them for phone calls.

Know more: TOZO A1 Mini

Of course, when choosing wireless headphones, we must pay attention to their autonomy. The TOZO A1 Mini can reach 6 hours of playback on a single chargeand up to 24 hours using the case load. In total, there are 24 hours that you can listen to music until you have to resort to the USB-C cable to charge both the headphones and the case.

Finally, the great attraction of these headphones is their price. They usually cost 19.99 euros on amazonwhere they always rank among the best-selling audio devices, but right now enjoy a 10% discount coupon. If you apply, you can take the TOZO A1 Mini for only €17.99a bargain with capital letters.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!