these wireless headphones are the bargain of the day

If you are looking for very simple and very cheap wireless headphones, pay attention to these Klack i7S for only 1.43 euros on AliExpress.

There are wireless headphones of all qualities and prices. If you are looking for cheap ones, today we recommend the offer starring the Klack i7S. The price of these Bluetooth headphones is 14.99 euros, but now you can buy them for only €1.43 in aliexpress. Eye, they cost you less than a beer.

In addition to saving more than 13 euros on the purchase, you will get simple-cut headphones, with a nice design, correct sound quality Y an autonomy of up to 6 hours according to the manufacturer. These Klack i7S are a good alternative if you are looking for headphones to always carry with you. If you break or lose them, it will not hurt excessivelybecause they know that they have cost you little more than one euro.

You can be calm with the purchase in AliExpress, because it is totally safe. shipping is free and you will have one 90 day buyer protection. Of course, to enjoy this offer you must being a new AliExpress user. If you have already made any purchases with your account, you just have to register with a new email address.

Buy the Klack i7S headphones for just over 1 euro

The Klack i7S are available for 1.43 euros in two colors, black and white, among which you can choose calmly. Its design is reminiscent of Apple’s AirPods, dispensing with silicone pads on their tips. Still, they turn out to be headphones comfortable due to its small size and weight. In addition, the charging case fits perfectly in any pocket.

These headphones integrate Realtek chips to offer good sound quality. In addition, thanks to Bluetooth 5.0 they achieve a good connection with the device to which they are connected, from which they can be separated up to 10 meters. They are widely compatible, you can use them with your Android mobile, iOS, your computer or your tablet. They have fast pairing, you will not have to wait long to use them.

According to the manufacturer, they have a microphone on each earbud, which means that we can also use them for phone calls. Also, they have controls on the outsideso we can accept those calls or skip songs without having to take the phone out of your pocket.

As far as autonomy, the Klack i7S can reach 4 to 6 hours of playback. As always, the final duration depends on details such as the volume at which you listen to the music. When the battery of the earphones runs out, just store them in the charging case, which can give them 4-5 more charges.

In short, these Klack i7S are a good buy to have spare headphones, the kind that appear as a lifesaver when you can’t find the good ones you normally use. If you don’t usually give much importance to audio qualityThey are also a very interesting option. you know, for 1.43 euros are yours on AliExpress.

